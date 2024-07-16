Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Wears $7,800 Pajamas as Taylor Swift Opts for $1,010 Dress for Couple's Night Out

"London & Amsterdam, a time was had🤍," wrote Brittany next to an Instagram post that had photos from their double date night

Brittany Mahomes/instagram Brittany Mahomes wears Prada pajamas for night out with Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce

Brittany Mahomes is staying comfortable and stylish during her pregnancy.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, 28, who is currently expecting her third baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, wore black $7,800 Prada pajamas for a recent double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Current co-owner proudly wore the two-piece white polka dot print ensemble with a matching $4,200 Prada sequined handbag in photos shared on her Instagram account on Monday, July 15.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram Brittany Mahomes wears Prada pajamas for night out with Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce

"London & Amsterdam, a time was had🤍," the expecting mom wrote in the caption, with her husband quickly commenting, "❤️❤️❤️."

The couple, who spent much of their summer traveling through various parts of Europe, seemingly had the night out with Kelce, 34, and Swift, 34, when they attended the Eras Tour at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday, July 6.

For the double date, Swift, who performed three Eras Tour shows in the Netherlands' capital city, wore a chic $1,010 blue midi dress from Vivienne Westwood with cream-colored platform sandals and a red leather heart-shaped purse. Kelce wore a tan button-down shirt and pant set with white sneakers.

Brittany Mahomes/instagram Brittany Mahomes and Taylor swift

Other photos in the post showed the couple in London with their kids, Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, born on Nov. 28, 2022.

It's no surprise that she and her husband made time to catch up with Kelce and Swift, as the group all have a close friendship.



Kelce and Swift's relationship has also been cheered on by both Brittany and Patrick.

Perry Knotts/Getty Images Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift hug during a NFL game in October 2023

“We’ve had a couple dinners. I mean, that just comes with friendship. It’s just a lot of great people and we just try to build this life together and just enjoy each other. It’s been awesome to see their [Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's] relationship grow," said Patrick during a press conference in February. "Taylor is a great person."

Read the original article on People.