Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Wears Tight Red Baby Tee and '15' Accessories for Chiefs-Chargers Game: See Her Look!

Brittany has been on a game-day style hot streak since the Chiefs' first official match on Sept. 5

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes dresses up her baby bump in a chic game-day look at the Chiefs-Chargers game on Sept. 29

Brittany Mahomes is back at it again in the stands with her stylish glam game-day 'fits.

On Sept. 29, the soon-to-be mom of three, 29, looked trendy as ever she cheered on her quarterback husband, Patrick Mahomes, during the Kansas City Chiefs match against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Her look included a bold red baby T-shirt, in which she cradled her bump, and sporty leather-like pants with buttons down the sides.

For accessories, she wore a cap that read "Mahomes 15" and sneakers that also featured Patrick's jersey number.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Pregnant Brittany Mahomes rocks a bay tee, leather-like pants and Mahomes merch in support of husband Patrick Mahomes

Following the game, which saw the Chiefs win 17-10 against the Chargers, Brittany took to Instagram with a sweet Instagram photo of her and Patrick hugging on the field. “Another win, always proud of you 15,” she wrote.



Brittany is currently pregnant with her third baby with Patrick. The two already share daughter Sterling, 3, son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 1.

brittany mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Jackson Mahomes at Chiefs-Falcons game.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie started off her weekly stadium looks on a casual, but fashionable, note, attending the Chiefs vs. Ravens game in a white T-shirt and cargo jeans with red-and-white stripes. She coordinated with Sterling who rooted for her dad in an adorable cheerleader uniform.

She continued her style streak with a preppy vintage Chanel ensemble on Sept. 15 before returning to her Southern roots in a pair of red cowgirl boots paired with a bedazzled oversize team T-shirt and jogger shorts at the Chiefs-Falcons game on Sept. 22.

Al Bello/Getty Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes pose for a photo at the 2024 US Open

Earlier this month, Brittany brought her sporty style to a different kind of stadium — we're talking about the tenniscore double-date she and Patrick had with friends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open.

The fashionable foursome and their looks were the talk of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Brittany wore a preppy Gucci shirtdress that coordinated with Travis' Gucci bucket hat. Swift, though, wore red, her signature color, in the form of a Reformation gingham dress while Patrick sported all-black.

Read the original article on People.