Pregnant Charlotte Crosby robbery terror after masked raiders storm home armed with machete

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has been targeted in a terrifying break-in by masked robbers armed with a machete.

The 34-year-old, who is heavily pregnant with her second child, was reportedly at home with her daughter when intruders stormed her home.

Her fiancee, Jake Ankers, was also home and reportedly chased the four robbers from their £1 million Sunderland property, but was not able to catch them.

He shared details of the robbers in an impassioned video on Instagram.

“I can't believe I'm saying this but some little c***s have tried to rob my house with my two-year-old and my partner who is nearly eight months pregnant, armed with a machete,” he said.

“One of them who was in the house at the top of the stairs had a red balaclava on.

“He is the one that had the machete. Me little girl's in the house. Me partner's in the house,” he added.

Crosby has not yet commented on the incident on social media.

Crosby and Ankers welcomed their first child, Alba Jean, in 2022 and the reality TV star announced in September she was pregnant with their second baby, who is due in January. The couple got engaged in November.

Crosby last year starred in reality TV show Charlotte in Sunderland, which gave viewers a glimpse inside her growing family, her social circle, and her professional life.

She starred in Geordie Shore from 2011, before quitting the show last year “for good”.

She is reportedly due to appear in spin-off Geordie Shore: Charlotte's Having Another Baby.

She has appeared in a number of other TV shows, including presenting Just Tattoo of Us, The Charlotte Show, Charlotte Crosby’s Lockdown Laughs, Celebrity MasterChef, and Celebrity Coach Trip.

She won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, and has recently landed a role in Australian Geordie Shore spin-off, Aussie Shore.