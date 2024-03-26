Pregnant Chick-fil-A manager killed in crash with prison transport van before baby shower

Police are investigating after they say a pregnant Georgia Chick-fil-A manager and her unborn baby died in an out-of-state car crash involving a prison transport van. The fatal crash took place in northwest Florida less than 24 hours before the woman's baby shower was set to occur and also sent seven others to hospitals.

The Panama City Police Department reported the early Saturday morning two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 390 in Bay County.

The wreck location is about 17 miles north east of Panama City Beach.

About 12:15 a.m., a Bay County Sheriff’s Office prisoner transport van was driving north on Highway 231 when according to a preliminary investigation, a Honda sedan traveling behind it failed to yield and crashed into the back of the van, deputy police Chief John Moore told USA TODAY Tuesday.

Woman, 3 children dead in crash: Teen was driving 112 mph before crash that killed 4 in Washington state

Driver of Honda, Kristen Clark, 33, pronounced dead at hospital

Intersection near Highway 231 and Highway 390 where a 33-year-old pregnant woman died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a prison transport van on March 23, 2024.

According to police, the outlet reported, eight people including the driver of the Honda and three prisoners in the van were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Honda, identified by police as Kristen Clark, 33, of Donalsonville, Georgia, was among those transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

USA TODAY has reached out to the sheriff's office.

Fatal shooting in LA sheriff's office: Teen grabs deputy's firearm then shoots herself inside California sheriff's office lobby: Police

'It was truly our pleasure to love you back': Chick-Fil-A Marketing Director speaks about Kristen Clark

Kristen Brooke Clark, along with her unborn baby Asher Blaze, were killed in a March 23, 2024 wreck in Panama City, Florida. Multiple other people were injured in the two-vehicle crash involving a prison transport van, law enforcement reported. Clark worked as a co- general manager for Chick-fil-A in Georgia.

Bainbridge Chick-fil-A Marketing Director Krystal Apke told WALB-TV Clark had worked at the location for four years and said her co-workers had planned to host a baby shower for her on Sunday.

Described as a remarkable team leader and a loyal and fierce friend, Clark was "a mother figure to many and a sister to us all," the Bainbridge-based store posted on its Facebook page.

Story continues

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that our Co-General Manager, coworker, friend, and family member Kristen Brooke Clark, along with her unborn baby Asher Blaze have passed away in a tragic car accident," the Bainbridge Chick-fil-A wrote. "She gave of her time, love, talent, and resources to make sure her team felt loved and supported. This loss is one we will be feeling for a while as she has been a part of our team from Day 1. It was truly our pleasure to love you back. "

The business asked for prayers for Clark's family.

"Our hearts go out to those involved and their families," police posted on its Facebook page.

The crash remained under investigation on Tuesday, police told USA TODAY.

Anyone who witnessed the wreck is asked to contact Panama City police.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pregnant Chick-Fil-A manager Kristen Clark killed in crash: Police