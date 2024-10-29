Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Is ‘Excited’ About Baby with Boyfriend Joaquim Valente and Plans for Home Birth: ‘She Feels Good’ (Exclusive)

“She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth,” a source tells PEOPLE

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; VALENTE BROTHERS/Instagram Gisele Bundchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is “excited” about her third pregnancy, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE.

The source says the supermodel, 44, feels good about the pregnancy. Bündchen has not shared the baby’s sex because she is not planning to find out herself until the baby is born, the source tells PEOPLE, adding that Bündchen is several months along and plans to welcome her baby at home.

“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” the source says. “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”

Bündchen feels “very lucky” to have met Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, the source says.

“They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year,” the source continues. “She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth.”

Earlier on Monday, Oct. 28, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Bündchen and Valente, 37, are expecting their first baby together.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source told PEOPLE.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram Gisele Bundchen and her kids

Bündchen and her ex-husband, retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, have two children, son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11. Brady, 47, and Bündchen announced their divorce was finalized in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple have joint custody of their children.

Bündchen and Valente were first seen together in November 2022. They denied having a romantic relationship for months, but a source told PEOPLE in February 2024 that they began dating in June 2023.

“They have been dating since June. They're taking it slow,” the source said at the time. “They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other.”

