Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Boyfriend Ken Urker Hit the Water Together for Cute Date in Marina Del Rey

The couple also checked out the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco during their California trip

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker in Marina del Rey

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are California dreaming.

While on a trip to California, the couple planned a picturesque date in Marina del Rey on Friday, Oct 11. Blanchard, 33, took a selfie of them together while she wore a white top with flowers and layered two necklaces. Urker kept things casual in a quarter-zip athletic shirt and sunglasses.

The Instagram selfie was simply captioned, "Marina del Rey ❤️."

The day before, the couple was in San Francisco and visited the Golden Gate Bridge. One video showed them for a stroll at the Presidio with the bridge in the distance. "The view was incredible, but the company made it unforgettable 🌁," Urker captioned the Instagram post.



Ken Urker/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard in Marina del Rey

The expectant mother and Urker were visiting San Francisco for the 7th Project Rebound Mural Celebration at San Francisco State University. There, the reality star spoke at a panel called "Thin Line Between Victim and Victimizer."

"Thank you to @sanfranciscostate for allowing me the opportunity to share my thoughts on prison reform, education, and advocating for positive change in the justice system," Blanchard wrote on Instagram following her appearance.

Blanchard announced that she was pregnant in July with a YouTube video. "This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood," she said in the video of her and Urker, whom she got back together with that April.

The mom-to-be revealed the following month that she and Urker would be having a girl.



Ken Urker/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker in San Francisco

As of publishing, she is 25 weeks pregnant. She posted a video updating her fans about her pregnancy journey on Oct. 7. "Her adorable morning kicks 🩷 #pregnancy #babykicks👣," she wrote.



Blanchard is due in January 2025.

