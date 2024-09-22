Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Boyfriend Ken Urker Spend Date Night at College Football Game

The couple cheered on the LSU Tigers during their Sept. 21 game against the UCLA Bruins

Gypsy Rose/Instagram Ken Urker and Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard had a date night in the Big Easy.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the expectant mother shared pictures on Instagram from her football game date with her boyfriend, Ken Urker.

"Go Tigers!🐯 LSU vs UCLA," Blanchard, 33, wrote, cheering on the Louisiana State University football team against the University of California at Los Angeles.

She posted a selfie of her and Urker wearing LSU hats, purple shirts and sunglasses. Blanchard also gave fans a glimpse of the game and a field-level view at Tiger Stadium.

Gypsy Rose/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

The Tigers defeated the Bruins 34-17. Days before the football date, Blanchard — who is pregnant with a girl — shared an update on her pregnancy, which involved some "unexpected symptoms" in her second trimester.

"I have started to feel her kick a lot. I have started to feel those movements, and I've started to notice kind of her sleeping pattern," she said in a Sept. 19 video shared on her YouTube channel.

"So I have noticed that she kicks a lot at night, anywhere from 9:00 at night to 11:00 at night, and she's calmer during the daytime," Blanchard added.

She also shared that when she eats sweets, her baby becomes "more active," and described feeling the kicks as "magical" and an "exciting part of pregnancy."

Gypsy Rose/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

"Symptoms are manageable. Overall, I think that I have a very good pregnancy," Blanchard concluded. "I like to say that I'm blessed that things are going so well. So it was a relief to know that she's developing normally. It's a relief to know that I'm healthy as the mother."

Blanchard announced her pregnancy in July. The following month, she revealed the baby's sex. "The moment y’all have been waiting for... It’s a girl!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.



Following her pregnancy announcement, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star spoke to PEOPLE about motherhood and how she admires her stepmother Kristy.



Gypsy Rose/Instagram Ken Urker and Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

"I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother," Blanchard said in July. "I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she's a kick-ass mom. She's supportive and not overbearing."

She added of Kristy: "She lets her kids find their dreams while also being able to pick up the pieces when those dreams fall apart sometimes — so that's kind of the mantra I want to live by."

Blanchard is due in January 2025.

