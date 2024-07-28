Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Celebrate Her 33rd Birthday with Sweet Dinner Date

Blanchard, who is pregnant with her first baby, celebrated her birthday on July 27

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is spending her birthday with her man!



The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star shared photos on Instagram of herself on a romantic birthday dinner date with her boyfriend Ken Urker to celebrate her 33rd birthday on Saturday, July 27.

“Birthday dinner 🎂 @kenurker ❤️,” Blanchard, who is pregnant and expecting her first baby with Urker, 31, wrote with her boyfriend in a joint caption to the post.

In a first photo, Blanchard looked glamorous in an off-the-shoulder red and black dress as she and Urker stood embracing in front of a table in a foyer and smiled at the camera.

The couple next appeared in a beaming selfie together, taken during their dinner date.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Blanchard posted her having a romantic birthday dinner with Urker on July 27

Related: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Answers Everyone's Questions in First Interview After Announcing Pregnancy (Exclusive)

Blanchard also posted a clip of herself sitting in a restaurant during her birthday dinner, where she was presented with a cake with “Happy Birthday” written in white chocolate on the plate and a lit candle.

“Happy birthday, Gyps,” Urker was heard saying to Blanchard behind the camera as she smiled, before closing her eyes and blowing out the candle.

Urker added in a message to his pregnant girlfriend on his Instagram Stories, “Happy 33rd birthday my love ❤️,” while sharing a photo of him kissing Blanchard on the forehead while lying on the grass.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Blanchard was presented with a cake during her birthday dinner

Related: Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shows Off Large Back Tattoo, Reveals 'Meanings' Behind New Ink

Blanchard’s birthday dinner comes after she showed off her tattoos from earlier this year on Instagram on July 25.

In the video, the star revealed her tattoos of a large phoenix on her back and ink on her forearm inspired by the Buddhist and Hindu symbol Unalome, known for representing a path to freedom, among other body art.

Blanchard announced her pregnancy in a video titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far" shared on her YouTube channel on July 9.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram The couple appeared in happy spirits during their dinner date

"Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025," she said in the clip. "This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Blanchard's pregnancy news came after she spoke to PEOPLE about rekindling her romance with Urker in May. The pair started as pen pals while she served time in prison for her role in the killing of her mother, though their relationship ended before her 2023 prison release.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen by proxy and plotted with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mom Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. In 2016, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her part in the murder, which was carried out by Godejohn in 2015.

The couple reconnected following Blanchard's split from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson in April.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.