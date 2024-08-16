Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Is Making This Wardrobe Change to Accommodate Her Growing Baby Bump

Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker are expecting their first child in January 2025

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Gypsy-Rose Blanchard attends "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is almost ready for maternity clothes!

On Thursday, Aug. 15, Blanchard, 33, showed her followers how her wardrobe is changing now that she’s expecting.

“So, I’m starting to think that the days of me wearing cute little crop tops are just about over for right now,” the expectant mom said in a selfie video shared to her Instagram account.

In the clip, she panned the camera down to her growing belly, making sure to include her gray long-sleeved crop top during the process.

“Yup,” Blanchard said while rubbing her stomach. “Probably I’ll get back into it next summer or next winter.”

“Pregnant life ☺️,” she captioned the clip.

Supporters in her comment section suggested that instead of retiring the garment, the mom-to-be should rock her crop top and flaunt her pregnancy.

“I think pregnant women with a crop top is super cute,” one person wrote. Another urged her to “wear that crop top and show that belly bump off.”

Blanchard is approximately 17 weeks pregnant. The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star shared a 16-week social media update in an Instagram carousel on Aug. 7 letting her followers know that “our little one is now the size of an avocado!!”

The Louisiana native and her boyfriend Ken Urker are preparing for the arrival of their first child.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Ken Urker and Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

On Aug. 10, just days after sharing the baby’s size, Blanchard and Urker revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

For the grand reveal, the couple began by taking turns introducing themselves to their baby.

"Sweetie, I'm your mom," Blanchard said, with Urker standing beside her, adding, "I'm your dad."

They both finished in unison, "You are a girl!"

The Instagram video then transitioned to the couple standing in a backyard popping a balloon display as pink confetti scattered everywhere.

"The moment y’all have been waiting for... It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank ya’ll for your love and support! 💕🎀✨,” Blanchard captioned the post.

Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while she was in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

In March, she announced she was separating from Anderson just three months after her prison release. Because Blanchard and Anderson are still legally married, Anderson said he is required to take a paternity test under Louisiana state law.

Blanchard and Urker previously dated before breaking off their engagement in 2019, but later rekindled their relationship.

