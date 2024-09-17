Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Posts Baby and New Beauty Update

The expectant mother is nearly 22 weeks pregnant!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsy Rose-Blanchard

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard made a new style choice more than halfway through her pregnancy.

On Monday, Sept. 16, the expectant mother, 33, shared a photo to her Instagram Stories showing off her baby bump at nearly 22 weeks.

"Bump update 💕. 21 weeks +5 days," she wrote in the text on the photo.

In the photo, she smiled wide as she posed in a gray t-shirt and pink Nike shorts while holding her baby bump.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsy Rose-Blanchard Sept. 16, 2024 Instagram Story

Along with the Monday update, the Munchausen by proxy victim shared a photo alongside her boyfriend, Ken Urker, on Sunday, Sept. 15. The expectant parents embraced one another as they posed in all-black ensembles on what appeared to be a night out.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star wore her blonde hair in a long blowout, prompting one follower to ask if she’s gotten extensions, which she confirmed she did.

She also informed one user that she’s having “a very healthy pregnancy.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram Ken Urker and Gypsy Rose-Blanchard in Blanchard's Sept. 15, 2024 Instagram

The recent hair change follows a series of hair transformations she’s made since she was released from prison early on Dec. 28. She served seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty for her role in the killing of her abusive mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

The month after she was released she cut off eight inches of her hair, which she said would be donated to The Great Cut. In March, she first opted for the blonde look and got golden blonde highlights with a highlighted frosty blonde hair color. Two months later, she went back to her "natural" brunette hair color. Then, in July, Blanchard debuted a slightly shorter bob cut and dark blonde highlights.

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Baby: What She's Said About Becoming a Mom

That same month, Blanchard announced in a YouTube video that she was pregnant. Since then, she has updated followers about all aspects of her pregnancy, including changing her wardrobe to accommodate her growing baby bump and reading books about motherhood.

In August, the expectant parents announced they were having a girl with a sex reveal involving balloons and confetti.

More recently, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the couple posted a photograph of her latest ultrasound in a joint Instagram post.

"Our sweet baby girl 💕for our 20 week ultrasound. She is growing and measuring beautifully. #pregnancy #babygirl #newmom," they wrote, alongside an ultrasound image of the baby's head, arms and hands.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after she announced her pregnancy, she spoke to PEOPLE about how she plans to approach motherhood.

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that. So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that's something I've reached as an achievement and a personal goal."

"I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother [Kristy Blanchard]. I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she's a kick-ass mom," she said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.