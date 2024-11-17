Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Says She’s No Longer Sharing 'Personal' Updates as She Wants 'a More Private Life'

“I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life sharing with only family and close friends," Blanchard wrote on TikTok

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is keeping her personal life private in the future.

In an update on TikTok on Saturday, Nov. 16, the 33-year-old said that she is no longer sharing personal content on her social media accounts in order to protect herself and her family.

Blanchard, who is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker, wrote, “I will no longer be posting personal content on this public platform.”

“Since I was released, I have shared with supporters my hardships and achievements through the lens of social media. However, I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life sharing with only family and close friends these special moments,” she continued.

Blanchard then shared her appreciation of those who have supported her along the way and noted that she will still be “posting updates on my new memoir My Time To Stand,” as well as future seasons of her Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Blanchard pictured in L. A. on May 1

According to the former inmate and victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, she has a private TikTok and Instagram account where she “will only accept requests from those I personally know.”

“This decision was made with consideration to the well-being of my own mental health that as well as the overall wellbeing of my family and daughter,” Blanchard wrote. “We are all doing very well and are in good spirits, excited for our futures moving forward. Thank you."

Blanchard has already appeared to delete most of her personal content from her TikTok and Instagram pages.

Phillip Faraone/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty ; Ken Urker/Instagram Blanchard, her ex Ryan Anderson and her boyfriend Ken Urker

Blanchard's latest updates comes after she confirmed earlier this month that her boyfriend Urker, 31, is the father of her baby and not her ex Ryan Anderson.

Sharing the results from her non-invasive prenatal paternity test on Instagram on Nov. 5, she wrote, "There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest."

"Here are the results showing Ken is the father. Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world. 💗 @fastestlabsofmetairie @kenurker," Blanchard continued.

The paternity results were shared after a Louisiana attorney confirmed to PEOPLE in July that Anderson could be listed as the father of Blanchard's baby on the infant's birth certificate if he was not proven otherwise through a paternity test.