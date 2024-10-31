Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Baby Bump Photo as She Hits 7-Month Milestone

The mom-to-be announced her pregnancy in a YouTube video in July

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shows off baby bump as she enters 28th week of pregnancy

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is "growing and glowing" as she hits a new pregnancy milestone.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the expectant mother, 33, updated her social media followers on her motherhood journey by posting a photo of her baby bump after reaching the 28th week of her pregnancy.

The black-and-white photo shared on Instagram and TikTok showed Blanchard standing before a door, lifting her sweater as she gently caressed her baby bump with one hand and held her other underneath it.

The mom-to-be can be seen admiring her growing belly in the photo, which she captioned "💕 #28weeks."

Fans congratulated Blanchard in the comment section, with one writing, "Growing and glowing❤️❤️." Another wrote, "Beautiful mama ❤️."

On Saturday, Oct. 26, Blanchard shared a glimpse of a Taylor Swift-inspired outfit, showing how her style evolved during her pregnancy.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star revealed in a social media clip that she wore the ensemble due to Swift, 34, performing in her home city of New Orleans.

"So today is the second day of the Eras Tour in New Orleans, and unfortunately, I can't make it, but that isn't stopping me from wearing Taylor Swift-inspired attire and jewelry," said Blanchard, explaining that her green sweatshirt paired with black leggings was an ode to Swift's song "Cruel Summer."

Blanchard accessorized the look with a friendship bracelet, a silver necklace inspired by Swift's Lover era and small snake earrings inspired by Swift's Reputation era.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024

"I know that I've been looking forward to this concert for a long time. I was really hoping to go, but unfortunately, I just couldn't snag tickets. And also, I wasn't expecting to be pregnant! Priorities had to kinda shift a little bit, but I'm watching the concert on live stream," said Blanchard.

"I'm so happy for everybody that is going. I think I'll go to a concert at some point, it just won't be this time around," she added.

Blanchard announced that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker in a video titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far," posted on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 9.

