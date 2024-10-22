Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares 4D Ultrasound Photos of Her Baby Daughter: 'Our Sweet Girl'

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker posted photos from a 4D ultrasound of her daughter in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Oct. 22

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Ultrasound

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard provided Instagram followers with another pregnancy update!

Blanchard, 33, who announced she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker, posted an Instagram photo and video on Tuesday, Oct. 22, showing off the 4D ultrasound of their daughter. In July, the couple announced they were expecting a child in January 2025, and in August, they revealed they are having a baby girl.

In the first post, a collaboration with Urker, they posted a side-by-side photo of the 4D ultrasound and an 8K image of its digital enhancement. The carousel also included individual images of the ultrasound and its digital enhancement.

“Meet our beautiful daughter in this stunning 4D/8K image from our recent ultrasound @sneakpeek4d 💕#pregnant #gypsyroseblanchard #kenurker,” Blanchard wrote in the caption.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 Instagram

She also provided a video of the ultrasound, as it gathered the images of the baby and created the 4D depiction. The video was accompanied by Sha Sha Jones’ “I Can't Wait to Meet Ya.”

“Our sweet girl in 4D💕,” she captioned the video.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 Instagram

Along with snapshots of her recent ultrasound, Blanchard also added photos of her pregnancy style to her Instagram on Tuesday. The expectant mother shared a collage of mirror selfies showing off her recent glam. In two of the photos, Blanchard is wearing a fitted white square-neck t-shirt with a pair of white basketball shorts, that feature navy blue stripes.

The third photo is a close-up selfie of her makeup — a subtle gray smokey eye, a nude blush and rosy pink lip gloss.

“💋,” she simply captioned the post.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 Instagram

Since announcing her pregnancy in July, Blanchard has chronicled her pregnancy, from unveiling a new hairdo to buying baby clothes and showing off her growing baby bump.

More recently, on Monday, Oct. 7, she shared a video to her Instagram account of the baby kicking her growing belly. “Kicks are getting stronger and are now visible at 24 weeks +5 days,” Blanchard wrote on a video. “Her adorable morning kicks,” she captioned the Reel.



