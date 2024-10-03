Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shows Off Matching Pink Mother-Daughter Outfits

"We will be Ken’s Barbie girls," the mom-to-be wrote

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/ Instagram Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shows off sweater for her daughter

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is making sure her daughter will be a stylish little girl.

Blanchard, 33, who announced she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker in July, proudly showed off a pair of matching mother-daughter sweatshirts in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

She wore the adult version of the pastel pink top with the Barbie logo in white as she held onto the reserved for her mini-me. She paired the look with black leggings.

"So cute! matching mother-daughter Barbie Sweatshirts💕 @showmeyourmumu We will be Ken’s Barbie girls @kenurker 💗," Blanchard captioned the post, referencing the famous Mattel dolls.

Fans raved about the coordinating outfits in the comment section, with one writing, "How precious! This is the beginning of a wonderful, joyous chapter for your family 🎀."

The mom-to-be has been keeping her style casual as she progresses in her pregnancy.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, she posted a "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) on TikTok as she picked out the "perfect" outfit to celebrate Urker's birthday.

"I want to look absolutely stunning. Now, being almost 24 weeks pregnant, finding something that flatters me is a little difficult," Blanchard shared in the video.

After trying out a black shirt with puffy sleeves, she opted for a brown blouse that "screams Kim Kardashian," paired with black leggings and brown boots.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, she gave another look at her fashion choices by posting an Instagram picture of herself in an athleisure ensemble with black leggings, a white top, white sneakers, and a black cross-body bag.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/ Instagram Gypsy-Rose Blanchard with Ken Urker

In her first interview after announcing her pregnancy, Blanchard candidly spoke about motherhood, exclusively telling PEOPLE that she hopes to be the kind "that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother [Kristy Blanchard]."

"I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she's a kick-ass mom. She's supportive and not overbearing," she said. "She lets her kids find their dreams while also being able to pick up the pieces when those dreams fall apart sometimes — so that's kind of the mantra I want to live by."



