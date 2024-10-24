Pregnant Hailie Jade Gets Adorable Cowboy Boots for Baby on the Way

The mom-to-be is stocking up on her baby's wardrobe

Hailie Jade/Instagram Hailie Jade Scott

Hailie Jade Scott is anxiously awaiting the arrival of her little one!

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Eminem's daughter, 28, shared a social media post with a sweet surprise at the end.

“This weekend in texas 🤠,” she captioned the Instagram carousel showing off several images of her life lately.

In the cover image, Scott was photographed from behind as she walked near an outdoor racetrack. The mom-to-be wore an oversized T-shirt and knee-high boots, paired with a purse.

Another photo showed Scott joined by her husband, Evan McClintock.

They smiled together, posing for a picture while soaking up the sun at the sports venue. There was also a video of race cars completing laps around the track.

In the final photo, a single pair of tiny brown and navy blue cowboy boots appeared.

Scott and McClintock got married in May 2024, more than a year after he popped the question in February 2023. The couple met at Michigan State University in 2016.

Hailie Jade Scott / Instagram Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock

For their Oct. 3 pregnancy announcement, the couple had the help of the 15-time Grammy winner.

In a five-minute music video for his song "Temporary” with Skylar Grey, Eminem showed off several old home videos and photos of his daughter.

He explained in the intro that he’s not afraid of dying, but more so of “not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I’m no longer here, so this song is for Hailie when that day comes.”

As the emotional video continued, recent content of the influencer and podcaster was introduced — including footage of her in a wedding gown and her father walking her down the aisle.

EminemMusic/Youtube Eminem holds up daughter Hailie Jade's sonogram

Towards the end of the video, Scott joined her dad outside on an outdoor deck, holding a piece of paper and a blue jersey. Eminem looked visibly surprised as he was handed the ultrasound photo and read “Grandpa” and the No. 1 on the back of the jersey.

On Oct. 11, Scott revealed on her Just A Little Shady podcast that she and McClintock are expecting a baby boy.

Scott said, "We're so excited, too. When we found out, Evan was like, 'They're going to hunt with me. They're going to go golfing with me. I've got a little buddy.' "

"I was like, 'Okay well they're still going to Target with me,' " she joked.

Their son is due in 2025.



