Pregnant Indiana Woman, 25, Has Been Missing for More Than a Month, Family Says 'We're Always Going to Look for Her'

Emma Baum was nine months pregnant when she was last seen on Oct. 10

More than a month after Emma Baum went missing, her family is still looking for answers.

The 25-year-old woman was last seen on Oct. 10 in Gary, Indiana, on 25th Avenue and Connecticut Street, ABC 7 Chicago reported. She was nine months pregnant at the time.

According to CBS News, Emma had gone to see the father of her unborn child that day, in an area known to be desolate, and did not have a working phone.

Friends and family members have been looking for her since, handing out flyers and seeking clues to her disappearance. She was reported missing to the Gary Police Department on Oct. 28, per Chicago outlet WGN9 News.

During an emotional news conference on Friday, Nov. 15, her family addressed the tragic situation.

"I have stopped people in their cars. I have stopped people walking. I have talked to anybody I could. We're looking in abandoned houses," Emma's sister Hailey Baum said during the conference, according to CBS News.

"We love you, Emma. And if you can hear us, there is nothing that you have done to make any of us stop loving you," Emma's other sister, Abigale Smith, said, per WGN9 News. "We trust that somebody knows something, and we want her home."



Emma's mother, Jamie Baum, told reporters, "We're always going to look for her. I'm never going to stop looking for her."

"My whole family will never stop looking for you, Emma," she added, per CBS News.

According to NBC Chicago, Emma's boyfriend and the father of her unborn child was picked up on a warrant. He is currently in custody for an unrelated matter and has not been charged in connection with Emma's disappearance, Gary Police commander Jack Hamady told the outlet.

Emma is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos along with scars on her arms. She is known to experiment with different colored wigs.

According to Emma's family, she has three other children. She may already have given birth.

Anyone with information on Emma's disappearance is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1209.