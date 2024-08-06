Pregnant Jamie Otis Shares Exclusive Photos from Her Hot Air Balloon-Themed Baby Shower: 'Beyond Thankful'

The 'Married at First Sight' alum is currently expecting twins with husband Doug Hehner

Krystal Nocella Photography Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner

Jamie Otis' little ones are almost here!

Over the weekend, the Married at First Sight alum, who met and married husband Doug Hehner on season 1 of the show, hosted a baby shower for her twin boys on the way, sharing a full video of the party on her family's YouTube channel Hanging with the Hehners. Otis, who already shares son Hendrix Douglas, 3, and daughter Henley Grace "Gracie", 6, with Hehner, noted that the "wild" day began with a scary weather warning.

"It's been a wild day here today! We've been in the path of tropical storm Debby and under tornado warning for part of the day, but luckily we were still able to make the baby sprinkle work for these twinnies!" Otis tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Krystal Nocella Photography Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner and family

"This is my last pregnancy and my last baby shower and it really SHOWERED here for these sweet twin boys! Since it's my last, it seems fitting we'd celebrate with a BANG! It's been thundering and lightning all day!"

Sharing that her shower's theme was hot air balloons, Otis says it was "so amazing" to spend the day together as a family. "But of course it brings me back to our firstborn son, Johnathan," the expectant mom says of her oldest son, whom she lost at four months pregnant.

Krystal Nocella Photography Jamie Otis' baby shower

"As I watched my daughter and son dance around and try to sneak the desserts I couldn’t help but wonder what it’d be like if he were here with us," she says. "And it just makes me beyond thankful​ that this pregnancy has been so healthy."

"We were trying to conceive for a little over 3 years before we got this miraculous pregnancy - spontaneous identical twin boys. For 3 years I would literally pray for a healthy pregnancy and I’d tell God if I got to choose I’d love identical twins!"

"So, being here today celebrating these boys who are quite literally an answered prayer brings tears of joy to my eyes!" Otis shares. "And there’s no doubt in my mind their big brother in heaven had a hand in sending them down to earth for us and keeping them safe."

Krystal Nocella Photography Jamie Otis' baby shower

The baby sprinkle, which was held at Gala Banquets and Events in Bradenton, Florida, "couldn't have been a better place to celebrate these sweet boys," adds Otis.

"Now we just need to finish their nursery and figure out what we are going to name these precious babies!" she says. "My husband and I can’t agree on two names that go well together yet!"

Otis announced in April that she and Hehner are expecting twin boys, sharing the news on their YouTube channel.

"We've been celebrating every milestone of this pregnancy! It's been so fun documenting every moment on our YouTube page, Hanging with the Hehners, knowing one day we can watch it back and relive the pure joy we've been feeling," Otis told PEOPLE exclusively. "This pregnancy has been the biggest blessing from God and we will forever be thankful!"

Krystal Nocella Photography Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

"And last weekend on April 20, we found out that they're both BOYS!" she exclaimed. "I can't believe we have two little boys joining our family! Their big sister was hoping for a girl but their big brother guessed two boys!"

"Our whole family is so excited to meet them this fall! Now we just need to figure out what to name them."

