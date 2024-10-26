Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Has Date with Husband Cooke Maroney at Dodgers World Series Game in L.A.

The couple — who are expecting their second child — attended the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees game on Oct. 25

BACKGRID Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is having a baseball date!

The pregnant actress, 34, and her husband Cooke Maroney, who recently announced that they are expecting their second baby together, were seen attending the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees World Series game in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 25.

Lawrence arrived at Dodgers Stadium, where the game was held, in a casual outfit of a white T-shirt and loose-fitting striped shirt worn over her baby bump, paired with black pants, a black jacket she held and matching sunglasses. She also sported her fresh new bangs, wearing her hair tied back in a half ponytail.

The couple were joined by a host of other celebrities at the game — which saw the Dodgers beat the Yankees 6 - 3 —, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Amber Rose, Anthony Anderson and Magic Johnson.

Lawrence’s pregnancy with her second child was confirmed by Vogue in an article published on Oct. 20, as well as an Instagram post. She and Maroney, 40, welcomed their first child, son Cy, in February 2022.

The actress' baseball date with her husband, whom she wed in October 2019, comes after the pair were seen stepping out for another casual date night in L.A. earlier in the week.

BACKGRID Lawrence attended the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series game in L.A. on Oct. 25

Related: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Baby No. 2 News

Shortly after the baby news on Oct. 20, the Oscar winner and her art gallery director husband were spotted having lunch in L.A., according to photos shared by DeuxMoi.

Lawrence then made her first public appearance following her pregnancy announcement as she attended the L.A. premiere of Zurawski v Texas, for which she is a producer, on Oct. 23.

The No Hard Feelings actress was glowing on the red carpet at the premiere as she wore a white trench coat-style dress cinched at the waist, highlighting her blossoming baby bump.

BACKGRID The actress was joined by her husband Maroney at the game on Oct. 25

Related: Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Is 'Thrilled' to Be Expecting Her Second Baby — Why Now Is the 'Perfect Time,' Says Source (Exclusive)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lawrence is said to be “thrilled to be pregnant again,” a source told PEOPLE on Oct. 21.

"She loves being a mom," the insider said. "She's thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will three when the new baby arrives."

The source added that she and Maroney are in the best place in their marriage. "She's very happy with Cooke. They are great together. He's super chill and it rubs off on her,” the source shared.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.