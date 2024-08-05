Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Has Chic Beach Day with Maria Shriver: 'We're Doing Just Fine'

Schwarzenegger showed off her baby bump alongside her mom and daughter in a Sunday, Aug. 4 Instagram post

Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is having a busy mom summer — but it's not stopping her from soaking up a healthy amount of sun!

The children's book author, 34, posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Sunday, Aug 4., from a beach day with her mom and at least one of her daughters.

"No need to worry about our Vitamin D intake, we’re doing just fine 😉," she captioned the carousel of photos.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's eldest daughter posed with her mom, 68, at the beach in the first photo, wearing wide-brimmed hats to protect their eyes from the sun.

Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger at the beach

Shriver wore a white sweater over a blue-and-white striped ensemble that she accessorized with black sunglasses as she cradled her daughter's baby bump.

Katherine grinned in a matching bright red button-down shirt and pants with a white wide-brimmed hat.

Her carousel of photos also included the back of one of her daughters' heads as the little girl stood in the sand holding her grandmother's hand. Katherine also showcased a custom beach bag and a scenic photo of the ocean in her set.

Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram Shriver and one of her granddaughters

Related: Chris Pratt Shares Sweet Pic of Pregnant Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: 'Greatest Party Planner in History!'

Katherine shares two daughters with her husband Chris Pratt — Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2. The couple shared exclusively with PEOPLE in June that they were expecting their third child together.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 45, also shares a son, Jack, 11, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

The ASPCA ambassador's beach day post comes days after she shared on Instagram that her daughters had tea for the first time.

"Girls first tea 🫖," she captioned a photo of the girls wearing matching white dresses with lilac sweaters. Their backs were to the camera as they looked toward a table that appeared to be set with tea cups.



