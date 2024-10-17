Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Teases She May Go Into Labor While Husband Chris Pratt Is Away: 'Any Moment Now'

The couple shares daughters Eloise, 2, Lyla, 4, and baby on the way

Michael Kovac/Getty Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt are getting ready to welcome their new addition.

On the Thursday, Oct. 17 episode of Today, the actor, 45, and author, 34, both appeared on the show separately, making for a cute crossover as Schwarzenegger Pratt called in from Los Angeles and Pratt sat with the hosts in New York City. The couple shares daughters Eloise Christina, 2, Lyla Maria, 4, and a baby on the way. Pratt is also a dad to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"Hi, honey!" Pratt exclaims while waving at his wife on screen. "I love you. I miss you. How are you feeling?"

"I feel great. Just hope to not go into labor before you get home!" Schwarzenegger Pratt replies with a laugh.

From supporting individuality to committing to transparency, guest correspondent Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt (@KSchwarzenegger) takes a deeper look at how parents can handle sibling rivalries and ensure each child feels special and embraced. pic.twitter.com/vJGGYz5gza — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 17, 2024

"That'd be great," Pratt quips.

Asked how long until his wife is due, Schwarzenegger Pratt teases, "She has two minutes. Any moment now," before seriously responding, "Probably a couple of weeks."

After Schwarzenegger Pratt's segment ends, Pratt sits down with his costar Millie Bobbie Brown to discuss their new Netflix film The Electric State, where he shares even more details about their baby-to-be.

Chris Pratt/Instagram Katherine Schwarzenegger and daughters

"You don’t have to tell us, obviously, but do you know if it’s a boy or a girl?" Today co-host Savannah Guthrie asks the Marvel star.

"We don’t know!" he replies. "I’ve got my son Jack, and then the two girls. So we don’t know, we’ll wait. We wait and we’re surprised on the day."

Brown chimes in: "And he’s not lying, I can tell. He really doesn’t know."

Pratt says he "has a feeling" about the sex, saying, "I have an intuition but I won’t say what it is in case I’m wrong and then the child sees this piece and that’s confusing to them. So one day, child, you’ll know I knew. I knew exactly who you were."

Read the original article on People.