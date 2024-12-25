Pregnant Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce Say 3-Year-Old Daughter Elliotte Asked Them About the 'Cute Boy' in “Love Actually”

The couple is parents to three daughters — Bennett, 22 months, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 5

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's daughter is proving that love actually is all around us — even on their TV.

On a Tuesday, Dec. 24 episode of Jason and brother Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights, Kylie, who is currently pregnant with her fourth baby, made a special appearance and shared that her daughter Elliotte, 3, had a sweet reaction to watching Love Actually for the first time.

"The cutest thing about watching was that Ellie was watching at the end of the movie and got blushed on the cheeks, and was so excited," Kylie remembered.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Kylie Kelce Admits She's 'Slightly Offended' Fans Think Daughter Ellie, 3, Looks Like Travis Kelce

ADVERTISEMENT

"And then the next day she told me, 'Mom, that cute boy that played the drums, will you show me a picture of him?' And then I had to Google 'Sam from Love Actually' and she was giggling," the pregnant mom of three said of Thomas Brodie-Sangster's character in the iconic Christmas movie.

The retired NFL pro agreed with his wife, saying that Elliotte "was feeling her some Sam." He also added that their older daughter Wyatt, 5, was giggling alongside her sister.

"Wyatt loves every boy that comes up on the TV," Kylie admitted, with Jason agreeing, "That's true. Anybody that kisses [she says], 'Oh my gosh!'"

Despite Elliotte's new crush, Kylie and Jason said that they didn't let their kids watch the entire movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They only saw the end," Kylie shared, adding that they fast-forward through some of the scenes. "They almost saw the boobs, but I warned Jason. He sped it up."

Alongside Elliotte and Wyatt, Kylie and Jason are parents to daughter Bennett, 22 months.

Read the original article on People