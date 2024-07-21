Pregnant Lindsay Hubbard Reveals the Sex of Her Baby: 'Truly the Most Special Moment of My Pregnancy'

The 'Summer House' star shared on Instagram that her boyfriend surprised her with the reveal during a trip to Europe together

Getty Lindsay Hubbard

Lindsay Hubbard's boyfriend pulled off the ultimate European surprise!

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, July 20, the Summer House star, 37, explained to her followers how she learned the sex of her baby during a trip to Europe together.

"This was truly the most special moment of my pregnancy!! 🥹," Hubbard began the caption of the video.

"My boyfriend found out the gender first, and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe," she continued. "We left Milan on June 9th and took a car to Lake Maggiore. He organized ahead of time for the hotel to set up our room with flowers and balloons to surprise me with when we walked in."

"It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it! 🥰," Hubbard concluded. "We couldn’t be more excited that our little cub is a baby girl! 🎀."

In the video filmed by her boyfriend, whom Hubbard has yet to identify publicly, she casually chatted as she opened the door to their hotel room. Then, she suddenly gasped when she realized the room was decorated with pink balloons and pink flowers.

"Stop!" she said to her partner, staring at him while wearing a white jumpsuit and colorful head scarf on her head. "What? No! We're having a girl?"

The reality star dropped what she was holding and put her hands over her mouth. "Oh my God! Babe!" she exclaimed before the video ended.

Related: Lindsay Hubbard Defends Her Decision to Film Summer House Season 9 While Pregnant: 'Can You Not Party?'

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Lindsay Hubbard

Hubbard announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child in an Instagram post on July 4, and spoke exclusively with PEOPLE soon after.

"Obviously, it was a surprise and a shock at first because we were not trying or even planning, but we had some honest conversations and it just felt so right for both of us," Hubbard said of her pregnancy.

"We have a very loving, caring and healthy relationship. I finally feel like I met my match with him," she continued of her boyfriend, a doctor who works in biotech investing and wants to stay out of the public eye.

Jason Davis/WireImage Lindsay Hubbard

A year before she announced her pregnancy, Hubbard was celebrating the Fourth of July with her her then-fiancé Carl Radke, who called off their impending wedding in August 2023.

"To think where I was this time last year is insane to me," Hubbard told PEOPLE after announcing her pregnancy. "Looking back on it, it's just so clear to me that the universe had a plan."



