Pregnant Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Will 'Likely Get Back Together' Despite 'Bumpy' Relationship (Exclusive Source)

"They love each other but don't have compatible personalities," says a source about the on-off couple

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have parted ways for now, but their relationship has "always" been rocky, according to a source.

The pregnant Subservience actress, 38, and the musician, 34, reportedly broke up at the end of November, not long after revealing their baby on the way.

A source tells PEOPLE, "Their relationship has always been bumpy. They love each other but don't have compatible personalities. They're both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn. When they're good together, they're great."

"They will very likely get back together," adds the source. "They've split in the past and then worked things out."

Reps for both stars have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Dec. 10, when TMZ first reported the breakup.

Fox and Kelly, a.k.a. Colson Baker, met while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass together, then got engaged in January 2022. Their on-off relationship continued on, even after the pair had differences to work through around February 2023.

Said one insider at that time, they were "working through their issues and haven't split," adding, "Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out."

That was around the time when Fox said in a message on social media that no cheating was involved, addressing speculation about their relationship.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," Fox wrote at the time. "While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

The baby on the way will be the first together for Fox and Kelly, though they are both already parents: She has Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while he is dad to daughter Casie, 15.



