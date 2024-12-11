Pregnant Megan Fox Is 'Trying to Focus' on Baby Following Split from Machine Gun Kelly: 'It's Her Priority' (Exclusive Source)

The actress confirmed last month that she and her now-former fiancé are expecting their first child together

Megan Fox is keeping her focus on her baby on the way following her recent split from Machine Gun Kelly.

News of the former couple's split came nearly one month after Fox, 38, announced she and her former fiancé Kelly, 34, are expecting their first child together. Following their break up, a source close to Fox tells PEOPLE, "The baby is due soon and Megan is trying to focus on that."

"It's her priority," the insider adds.

Another source told PEOPLE earlier this week that both parents have been looking forward to welcoming their first baby together.

"They've both been ecstatic about the baby," the source told PEOPLE, adding, "They really wanted this baby."

Fox announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 11, and tagged Kelly in the photo of her showing off her baby bump. The child will be the fourth child for Fox and second for Kelly. Fox is already mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 15.

Earlier this month, the Jennifer's Body alum told PEOPLE about the lifestyle adjustments she's made since announcing the exciting baby news.

"With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally," Fox told PEOPLE. "I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always."



