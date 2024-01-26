Pregnant ‘odorous’ creature seen on branch above stream. It’s a new ‘cryptic’ species

An “odorous” pregnant creature perched atop a branch, keeping herself dry from the slow-moving stream beneath her. Little did she know she was being watched — and she was soon to be discovered as a new species.

Scientists were exploring the Damingshan National Nature Reserve in China in April 2022, searching for specimens of “odorous frogs.” That’s when they spotted the pregnant creature — and four others just like her — next to a stream in an evergreen forest.

After collecting the five creatures, three males and two pregnant females, researchers determined that they were actually a new species, according to a study published Jan. 25 in the journal ZooKeys. They were named Odorrana damingshanensis, or the Damingshan Bamboo-leaf frog, after the reserve where they were found.

Scientists described the new frog species as having a “medium body size.” Chen W-C, Mo Y-M, Lin L, Qin K via ZooKeys

Experts identified the new species by their DNA and their appearance.

The new species has a “medium body size,” scientists said. Male specimens measured around 2 inches long. Females were larger than males, measuring around 3 inches.

The frogs have “sawtooth” thorns on their upper lips and “horny” protrusions on the rear of their backs, according to researchers.

Their “grey-beige” skin is rough and has “irregular grass-green blotches,” experts said. Their belly, chest, throat and the undersides of their limbs are smooth and are lighter in color. The frogs have an “irregular grey cloud” on their upper belly, throat and chest, and their lower belly is uniformly “creamy white.”





Male specimens of the Damingshan Bamboo-leaf frog were smaller than females, researchers said. Chen W-C, Mo Y-M, Lin L, Qin K via ZooKeys

Scientists said the amphibians have “creamy yellow” irises, but their pupils are black with an “orange border.”

Specimens of the new species were found near a slow-flowing, rocky stream that was about about 6.5 feet to 10 feet wide and ranged from about 4 inches deep to about 1 foot deep. Most of the frogs were seen sitting on rocks nearby the stream, but one male was spotted on a leaf near the stream and a female was seen perched on a dry branch above the water, according to researchers.

Both female frogs were pregnant, experts said. Chen W-C, Mo Y-M, Lin L, Qin K via ZooKeys

The species was found at an elevation of about 3,900 feet, experts said.

Scientists did not hear any advertisement calls from male frogs, but both female specimens were pregnant, carrying “creamy yellow eggs.” When indoors, male specimens exhibited mating behavior toward females.

Males exhibited mating behavior toward female specimens when they were indoors, according to scientists. Chen W-C, Mo Y-M, Lin L, Qin K via ZooKeys

The frogs likely breed between April and May, researchers said.

Damingshan National Nature Reserve is in Guangxi, which is a province in southern China.

