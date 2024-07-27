Pregnant Ronda Rousey Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2: 'I Can Finally Shout It from the Rooftops'

The professional wrestler announced her second pregnancy on July 25

Frazer Harrison/Getty Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is shouting her new baby’s sex “from the rooftops”

On Friday, July 26, the professional wrestler, 37, — who had revealed her latest pregnancy with husband Travis Browne exclusively with PEOPLE the day before at San Diego Comic-Con — gave fans another update about her unborn baby on her Instagram page.

“IT’S A GIRL! Happy I can finally shout it from the rooftops, but couldn’t resist revealing it at Comicon where I’d coincidentally be exactly as far along (4 months) as my character “Mom” is in my new graphic novel “Expecting the Unexpected” (So technically I finally got to cosplay at Comicon 😜),” she wrote.

Alongside the message revealing she is having another girl — she and Browne, 42, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō — Rousey posted a snap from the Comic-Con event that showed her cradling her baby bump, as well as two shots of what appeared to be the character from her new graphic novel.

She continued to explain the story of her graphic novel, describing it as one she has been “obsessing over for the last 5 years since first trying to get pregnant with Pō as a way process the anxiety that comes with accepting the task of guiding an innocent child through a hostile world.”



Rousey added that it is a "martial arts romantic comedy" where "Mom and Hapa (me and @travisbrownemma obviously lol) are two wanted assassins with an unwanted pregnancy who discover giving life is harder than taking it."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey attend FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

The UFC and WWE star also debuted her baby bump while attending San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, wearing a pink and white pattern knee-length dress that she teamed with nude sandals and accessorized with a necklace featuring hearts.

Rousey — whose graphic novel debut Expecting the Unexpected launched that day through a Kickstarter campaign — chatted with actor and panel host Dave Bautista about the surprise announcement of her second pregnancy during the event the same day.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey attends LA Family Housing Annual LAFH Awards And Fundraiser Celebration at The Lot on April 25, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Rousey and Browne have been married since August 2017 after they tied the knot in Hawaii, where she hails from. They then welcomed their daughter La'akea in September 2021. The professional wrestler is also stepmom to Browne's sons Keawe and Kaleo whom he shares with ex-wife Erin Browne.

Back in June 2023, Rousey gave PEOPLE some insight into La'akea's personality and how she's already taking after her mom.

"Oh, she's definitely going to be tough. She doesn't respond to pain so much," Rousey revealed, adding, "She just fell and scraped her knee today and she was just like... she didn't even cry. She just kind of grunts it out!"

"The world isn't ready for this little girl," she joked of her little girl.







