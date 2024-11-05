Pregnant Texas Mom Allegedly Tried to Sell Baby to 'Highest Bidder': Police

Juniper Bryson, 21, has been charged with sale or purchase of a child

Harris County Jail Juniper Bryson.

A Texas woman is under arrest after she tried to sell her baby on a Facebook group to several people looking to adopt, authorities allege.

Juniper Bryson, 21, was booked into jail on Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to online records from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in late September, days after Bryson reportedly contacted a family member inquiring about anyone interested in potentially adopting her then-unborn baby, Click 2 Houston and ABC 13 reported, citing charging documents.

Bryson allegedly posted in a Facebook group where birth mothers connect with families interested in adoption, claiming that she was located in Houston but was willing to travel to hand over the baby, authorities said in the charging documents.

Investigators said this post was made on Sept. 22, per ABC 13.

Several people responded to Bryson’s post, including one couple that decided to travel overnight from Louisiana to Houston to be with her, investigators said.

Bryson allegedly asked the couple for money for food, and they sent her $25, per investigators, ABC 13 reported. A few hours later, she allegedly asked for $150.

The couple eventually turned around and went back to Louisiana, but it wasn't clear if they explicitly rejected her request for the money.

"If the baby wasn't worth $200 to them, then screw all,” Bryson allegedly said, per court records, though it wasn’t clear who she said that to or in what context.

Bryson allegedly told her family member that she needed the money "to move into an apartment so I can work a job and get (my daughter) back, or a cheap down payment, or any car to get to different places to DoorDash. Nothing crazy at all," per court records cited by ABC 13 and The Houston Chronicle.

Wendy Williams, who also responded to Bryson’s alleged Facebook query, paid for Bryson's transportation to the hospital on Sept. 23 when she went into labor, ABC 13, which spoke to Williams, reported.

At the hospital, however, Bryson was still waiting "for the highest bidder," reports Click 2 Houston, citing police.

Williams ultimately learned about Bryson's alleged plan to sell the baby after several people on social media flagged the issue to her, ABC 13 reported. Williams said she was confused because payment had never been discussed. She reported Bryson to authorities, and Bryson revoked her custody of the newborn, she said, according to the outlet.



Bryson has been charged with sale or purchase of a child, online jail records show.

It wasn't immediately clear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf. She is being held on a $30,000 bond.

