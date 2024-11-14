Premature blast kills a suicide bomber but harms no one else, police in northwest Pakistan say

Associated Press
·1 min read
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber riding a motorcycle set off an explosive device prematurely on a deserted road in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing himself but harming no one else, police said.

Local police official Masood Khan said the blast happened in Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, where Pakistani Taliban and other insurgents often target security forces.

Khan said the intended target was unclear and bomb disposal experts and police were still investigating whether the man was wearing the explosives or they were attached to his motorcycle.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, often target security forces in the province with suicide bombings and other violence. TTP are separate from the Afghan Taliban but have been emboldened by the group's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

Latest Stories

  • Justine Bateman feels like she can breathe again in 'new era' after Trump win

    Justine Bateman feels like she can breathe again after the presidential election. She's not alone – though many disagree.

  • John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word

    The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."

  • Melania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition

    The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl

  • Social Media Reacts To Matt Gaetz Possibly Being Trump's AG

    Ex-Pence staffer Olivia Troye said making the Florida congressman the attorney general was akin to "putting the Hamburglar in charge of McDonald's security."

  • Trump's border czar says Canadian border is an 'extreme' vulnerability

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Breaks Down How Donald Trump Is ‘Humiliating’ Elon Musk On Multiple Levels

    The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.

  • Trump Arrives in Washington and Jokes He May Be President Forever

    Donald Trump landed in Washington Wednesday to celebrate Republicans’ soon-to-be control over the White House and Congress, and visit lame-duck President Joe Biden in person. Trump and Biden were seated in chairs next to each other by a crackling fire in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity ahead of their first official transition meeting. “Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today,” Trump said in their roughly one-minute appearance before cameras.

  • Scott Jennings Pulls Cringiest Stunt On CNN And People Aren't Laughing

    The news network's Republican foil tried to make light of Trump's post-election moves, but viewers' nerves are raw.

  • Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

    President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • 'MAGA In A Nutshell': Voter's Wild Explanation For Backing Trump Goes Viral

    A Pennsylvania man explained why he supported the president-elect even though "I consider him like Hitler."

  • Navarro: ‘We’re not going to have a Trump Cabinet’ with Thune or Cornyn leading Senate GOP

    Former White House aide Peter Navarro questioned whether President-elect Trump’s nominees could get confirmed if either Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) or Sen. John Cornyn (R -Texas) is elected as Senate majority leader. Navarro argued some Trump supporters who have been mentioned as potential Cabinet nominees, such as Kash Patel, a former Defense official in the first Trump administration, would not make…

  • Lara Trump Floated as Replacement for Marco Rubio’s Seat

    President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointments have incited job shuffling, with Republicans clamoring to climb up to higher roles. The latest to clinch a promotion could be Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. In an interview with Axios, Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt lobbied for Lara, who currently serves as RNC co-chair, to fill Marco Rubio’s soon-to-be vacant Senate seat—if Trump does indeed select him as secretary of state in his administration. According to Britt, Lara understands

  • Jack Smith Plans to Troll Trump by Resigning Before He Can Be Fired

    Jack Smith, the special counsel who oversaw two federal criminal investigations and prosecutions of Donald Trump, plans to beat the president-elect’s pledge to fire him “within two seconds” of taking office by resigning first. The New York Times reported that Smith has notified prosecutors and FBI agents on his team that they can begin planning their departures and that he intends to step down before Trump’s inauguration. The paper said Smith is still assessing how to wind down his two cases aga

  • Wanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win

    Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about

  • For All His Newfound Power, Trump Can’t Save Steve Bannon This Time

    After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt

  • Who is Kai Trump? What to know about Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter and golf partner

    Here's what to know about Trump's eldest grandchild Kai, who made her political debut earlier this year at the Republican National Convention.

  • MSNBC Host Points Out The Immediate Irony Of Donald Trump's New 'Department'

    Stephanie Ruhle and her panel also examined how it could be a complete flop.

  • Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected the next Senate majority leader

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have elected South Dakota Sen. John Thune as the next Senate majority leader, completing a momentous shift in their leadership that elevates a top deputy of Mitch McConnell into a key position as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

  • Heavy Economic Cost Of Putin's War On Russia Likely To 'Intensify' In Coming Months, UK Says

    From "corporate bankruptcies", to reports of butter theft and huge potato inflation, pressures on Russia continue.