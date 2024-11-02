Premier-designate Susan Holt, new cabinet to be sworn in at legislature

Premier-designate Susan Holt and her cabinet will be sworn in with a ceremony at the New Brunswick Legislature on Saturday. (Daniel McHardie/CBC News file photo - image credit)

Susan Holt, who won the premier's job almost two weeks ago, will be sworn in Saturday, along with her cabinet, in a ceremony at the New Brunswick Legislature.

The event will mark the official transfer of responsibility from Blaine Higgs, the outgoing Progressive Conservative premier, and his cabinet after voters elected a Liberal majority on Oct. 21.

It will also officially make Holt the first woman to become premier in New Brunswick.

The weekend ceremony will be led by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy and attended by the new members of the legislative assembly — who will be sworn in earlier on Saturday morning.

Holt announced her cabinet and house leadership selections on Friday.

St. Thomas University political scientist Jamie Gillies noted it is a larger cabinet — with 19 incoming ministers compared to the 16 outgoing.

"You add in an additional five MLAs who will serve as the leadership in the legislature, the Speaker that they have nominated, as well as the deputy speakers and the whip and house leader," he said.

"That constitutes 25 of Susan Holt's 31 Liberal MLAs. So it's a lot of the elected Liberal MLAs are in leadership positions in a Susan Holt cabinet."

Leader Susan Holt says a Liberal government would start aiming for fiscal reform immediately if elected and says her party is aiming higher than a transfer of heavy industrial taxes to municipalities.

Political scientist Jamie Gillies noted the new cabinet is larger than the last, with 19 ministers incoming, including Holt, compared to 16 outgoing. (Gilles Landry/Radio-Canada)

Gillies said this largely matches Holt's messaging to date about her leadership style.

"That may be how she introduces this cabinet, in talking about a first-among-equals-style cabinet, where yes, she is the first minister, but there will be some consensus decision-making on a lot of issues," he said.

While new legislation requires approval by the legislative assembly, with a new cabinet sworn in, regulatory changes could be made ahead of a sitting, Gillies said.

The ceremony at the legislature will begin at 2 p.m.