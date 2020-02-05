Premier League Chief Executive admits VAR needs to improve

VIDEO SHOWS: BBC INTERVIEW WITH THE PREMIER LEAGUE'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD MASTERS

"I don't think that's an option - what you have to do is to try and make VAR better. We've discussed that with clubs, we've discussed that with PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), and there's certain things we've already done, so for example we've tried to improve the communication in stadium by using different methodologies to communicate with fans about what's going on. We are going to have a debate in April with the clubs about what sort of VAR they would like next season, and what improvements can be made to the system. It is going to be work in progess this season , and next probably, as we try to make, to rebalance it. so you get the positives of better decision making and fewer of the perceived negatives about delay and sometimes confusion. "

STORY: Premier League clubs will consider making changes to the way VAR reviews are used from next season, the league's new CEO Richard Masters said on Tuesday (February 4).

The use of VAR, introduced for this campaign in England's top division, has been a source of constant controversy and criticism. A survey by pollsters YouGov reported on Tuesday that six out of 10 fans felt the system was working badly.

But Masters said that their own research had found supporters welcomed the improved accuracy of decisions but were frustrated with some aspects of how VAR has worked.

Masters added that he didn't think the system should be scrapped and added that clubs will discuss in April how the system will work next season, saying the league was in "constant dialogue" with IFAB, the game's lawmaking body, over the use of VAR and that he didn't feel like it was damaging the brand of the Premier League.

