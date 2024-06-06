Premier League clubs vote overwhelmingly to keep VAR next season

Premier League clubs have voted overwhelmingly to keep video assistant referees next season.

Clubs in England's top league sided 19-1 in favour of VAR, despite widespread and persistent criticism of its implementation.

It is understood that Wolves, who called the vote, were the only club to back scrapping it.

The vote took place at the Premier League's annual general meeting in Harrogate on Thursday.

Wolves wanted the vote to take place even though they anticipated a heavy loss.

The West Midlands team have been on the receiving end of a number of questionable decisions involving VAR over the last season.

But in light of the vote, the Premier League, its clubs and referees' body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) acknowledged that improvements were needed for the benefit of the game and supporters.

The Premier League is hoping a number of changes for next season, 2024/25, will improve the use of VAR.

This includes the introduction of semi-automated offside technology along with in-stadium announcements - where an on-field decision is changed following the intervention of VAR.

They also hope to improve the in-stadium fan experience by offering big screen replays of VAR interventions where possible.

Alongside that, they are also working with PGMOL on "more robust" training for officials as well as promising "expanded communications".

The league said it will continue efforts to lobby the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which sets the laws of the game, to allow live video and audio to be broadcast during the review.