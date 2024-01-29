Premier League Darts 2024 schedule, start time, TV channel and stream for Luke Littler debut
Luke Littler’s magical darting fairytale continues as he gets set to make his Premier League darts debut when the eight-man series gets underway in Cardiff on Thursday evening.
Littler took the darts, and sporting, world by storm with his incredible run to the World Darts Championship final as a 16-year-old over the festive period – making front and back-page headlines before narrowly losing a thrilling final to Luke Humphries.
Since then, the teenager has won the Bahrain Masters while hitting his first professional nine-dart finish en route and narrowly lost out to Michael van Gerwen in the Dutch Masters final this past weekend. Now he turns his attention to one of darts’ most popular events – the 17-week long Premier League.
Eight of the best players in the world – including Littler, Humphries, Van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price – go head to head in a mini-tournament in a different city every Thursday evening before crowning an overall champion in London in May.
Here’s everything you need to know:
What is the Premier League darts?
One of the sport’s most popular events, the Premier League darts sees eight of the world’s best players invited to compete in a mini tournament every Thursday evening, with each leg taking place in a different city around the UK and western Europe.
Every match is best-of-11 legs and each result contributes to an overall league table, with the winner getting five points, the runner-up three points and the two losing semi-finalists two points. The top four players after 16 rounds heading to the Premier League play-offs at the O2 Arena in London on 23 May, where an overall champion will be crowned.
Who is playing in the Premier League?
Eight players are invited to take part in the Premier League – the top four players on the Order of Merit after the World Championship and four further players chosen as wildcards by the PDC, darts’ governing body.
Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall qualified automatically, with the PDC then giving wildcards to Luke Littler, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross.
When does it start?
The 2024 edition of the Premier League starts at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Thursday, 1 February with play getting underway at 7pm. Night Two takes place in Berlin a week later with an event every seven days after that.
How can I watch the Premier League darts?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every night of Premier League action on Sky Sports. Night One is on Thursday, 1 February live from the Utilita Arena, Cardiff on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
What is the schedule?
February 1: Premier League, Night One - Cardiff (Utilita Arena)
February 8: Premier League, Night Two - Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena)
February 15: Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow (OVO Hydra)
February 22: Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle (Utilita Arena)
February 29: Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint)
March 7: Premier League, Night Six - Brighton (The Brighton Centre)
March 14: Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)
March 21: Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin (3Arena)
March 28: Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast (The SSE Arena)
April 4: Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester (AO Arena)
April 11: Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham (Utilita Arena)
April 18: Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy)
April 25: Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena)
May 2: Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen (P&J Live)
May 9: Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds (First Direct Arena)
May 16: Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield (Utilita Arena)
May 23: Premier League Play-Offs - London (The O2)
What are the fixtures?
Each mini-tournament sees four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final played. The quarter-finals for each night have already been decided.
Night One, Thursday February 1 - Utility Arena, Cardiff
Quarter-Finals:
Peter Wright v Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith
Luke Littler v Luke Humphries
Night Two, Thursday February 8 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
Quarter-Finals:
Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler v Rob Cross
Luke Humphries v Peter Wright
Night Three, Thursday February 15 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Quarter-Finals:
Rob Cross v Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price v Luke Littler
Night Four, Thursday February 22 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Quarter-Finals:
Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross v Luke Humphries
Peter Wright v Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen
Night Five,Thursday February 29 - Westpoint Exeter
Quarter-Finals:
Luke Humphries v Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price v Rob Cross
Luke Littler v Michael Smith
Night Six,Thursday March 7 - Brighton Centre
Quarter-Finals:
Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall v Luke Littler
Michael Smith v Peter Wright
Night Seven,Thursday March 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Quarter-Finals:
Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries v Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen v Luke Littler
Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall
Night 8,Thursday March 21 - 3Arena, Dublin
Quarter-Finals:
Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven
Night Nine,Thursday March 28 - The SSE Arena, Belfast
Quarter-Finals:
Luke Humphries v Luke Littler
Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross v Peter Wright
Night 10,Thursday April 4 - AO Arena, Manchester
Quarter-Finals:
Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross
Luke Littler v Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith v Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright
Night 11,Thursday April 11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Quarter-Finals:
Peter Wright v Luke Humphries
Rob Cross v Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall
Night 12,Thursday April 18 - Rotterdam Ahoy
Quarter-Finals:
Michael Smith v Luke Littler
Rob Cross v Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright v Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen v Luke Humphries
Night 13,Thursday April 25 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Quarter-Finals:
Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall
Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith v Rob Cross
Night 14,Thursday May 2 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
Quarter-Finals:
Peter Wright v Michael Smith
Luke Littler v Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries
Night 15,Thursday May 9 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
Quarter-Finals:
Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler v Peter Wright
Luke Humphries v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith
Night 16,Thursday May 16 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Quarter-Finals:
Fixtures confirmed following Night 15
Premier League play-offs,Thursday May 23 - The O2, London
Semi-finals to be determined by finishing league position