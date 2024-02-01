Premier League Darts LIVE! Luke Littler in action as round one begins

Premier League Darts LIVE!

Round 1 of the Premier League Darts gets underway tonight in Cardiff. Teenage sensation Luke Littler is offered the chance to get swift revenge on Luke Humphries following his defeat in the World Championship final at Ally Pally last month. Former world champions Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross are also on the bill at Utilita Arena.

The action starts on night one when Cross meets Wright before hometown hero Price takes on Nathan Aspinall and Van Gerwen battles Smith. Littler will later play Humphries, having won the Bahrain Darts Masters against Van Gerwen, who then beat him in the final of the Dutch Masters last week.

The Premier League spans 17 weeks across 17 different locations, with the winner crowned in May. At each event, the eight players will compete in four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and then a weekly final. Van Gerwen has so far dominated this tournament but there is every chance that Littler could start to eclipse him. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog below!

Start time and venue: 7pm GMT; Utilita Arena

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

18:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

We're edging closer now...

18:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Luke Littler's bid to win back-to-back World Series titles was dashed by Michael van Gerwen in the final of the Dutch Darts Masters in Den Bosch.

Littler was beaten 8-6 by the three-time world champion, who had fallen to the 17-year-old in the final in Bahrain last weekend.

18:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Littler was born in Runcorn, Cheshire, and was first introduced to the world of darts when he was just 18-months-old, throwing at a magnetic board. By the age of four he was using a proper board and his first 180 followed just a couple of years later.

Two years ago, Littler hit a nine-darter during the Junior Darts Corporation Masters Tournament and the teenager grew up regularly playing in leagues above his age group.

17:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Moments after landing the dart that made him the world champion, Luke Humphries was acutely aware he was the secondary story.

Almost to the point of apologising to the crowd for ending their dreamed-of victory for his opponent Luke Littler, he singled out the 16-year-old for praise in the same breath that he celebrated his own dream come true.

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Peter Wright vs Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

One by one the eight best darts players were wheeled out in a hospitality suite of Principality Stadium, where Wales begin their Six Nations bid against ­Scotland on Saturday.

And last year’s world champion Michael Smith summed it up ­succinctly: “There’s only one name on people’s lips and it’s not mine.”

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Premier League spans 17 weeks across 17 different locations, with the winner crowned in May. At each event, the eight players will compete in four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and then a weekly final.

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Litter's rematch with Humphries is scheduled for the final match of the evening at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on Thursday.

With the first of four matches expected to begin around 7:30pm GMT, it is likely that Litter will reach the oche after 9:30pm.

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the Premier League Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports, across both the Main Event and Mix channels. Coverage will begin at 7pm GMT.

Sky Sports have coverage of every arrow thrown across all 17 evenings up to and including May.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight via Standard Sport’s live blog.

17:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of the Premier League Darts Round 1.

The action begins at 7pm GMT inside the Utilita Arena.