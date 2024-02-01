Luke Littler v Luke Humphries LIVE: Premier League Darts latest score after Michael van Gerwen in action

Luke Littler is back in action tonight in a re-run of the World Darts Championship final against Luke Humphries, as both players make their Premier League debuts.

Littler burst into the global consciousness with his stunning performance at Alexandra Palace over Christmas and New Year, falling just short of becoming the youngest ever darts world champion. He has since won the Bahrain Masters and finished runner-up to Michael van Gerwen at the Dutch Masters to prove it was no one-off.

The new face of darts – who has already amassed more than a million followers on Instagram and has ignited interest in the sport – now faces a new challenge as he takes part in the high-calibre Premier League season, spread across 16 nights around Europe over the next four months. The top four will go through to the grand final at London’s O2 Arena in May.

Premier League Darts

First round of Premier League begins tonight in Cardiff from 7pm GMT

Eight elite players compete in four quarter-finals over best-of-11 legs

Rob Cross beats Peter Wright 6-3!

Gerwyn Price beats Nathan Aspinall 6-4!

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith – 8:30pm

Luke Littler v Luke Humphries – 9pm

20:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

So Gerwyn Price will meet Rob Cross in the first semi-final later tonight – that will be a tasty contest. Next up, it’s Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith.

20:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Price wastes a golden opportunity to clinch the match, letting Aspinall back in, and the world matchplay champion takes his chance to bring it back to 5-4. Aspinall must now hold his throw to take it to a decider... he misses double top, then misses double 10 twice, and hangs his head! Price returns to the oche and finally gets the job done!

Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price 4-3 Nathan Aspinall

20:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

Price has roared back here, playing the sort of darts that made him such a threat during last year’s Premier League series. He’s being serenaded by the Cardiff crowd as he takes the seventh leg and moves just two legs away from a place in the semi-finals.

Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price 1-2 Nathan Aspinall

20:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s been a very nervy start by Price, and Aspinall has taken full advantage by clinching the first two legs. Price hits back with a hold of his own throw, but Aspinall has the early edge here.

Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall

19:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

Next up, home favourite Gerwyn Price against Nathan Aspinall. Price flashes a bright white smile as he is announced as the former champion of the world. Aspinall, by contrast, gets a few pantomime boos, as any Englishman would in Cardiff taking on Price.

Here we go then...

Rob Cross beats Peter Wright 6-3!

19:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Some pictures of that opening battle between Cross and Wright:

Peter Wright in action on stage in Cardiff (Getty Images)

Rob Cross celebrates after securing victory (AFP via Getty Images)

Fans enjoy the atmosphere in Cardiff’s Utilita Arena (PA)

Rob Cross beats Peter Wright 6-3!

19:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s a slightly scrappy finish by Cross, who misses three shots at double 18 to win the match, but he’s afforded one more chance and he takes it at the first attempt.

Rob Cross is the first player through to the semi-finals.

Premier League Darts: Peter Wright 3-5 Rob Cross

19:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

Finally the throw is broken, and it’s Rob Cross who converts 109 with double 16 to take the eighth leg. He needs only one more...

Premier League Darts: Peter Wright 3-3 Rob Cross

19:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Having said that, wow, an utter mess of a leg from both players sees them trade missed doubles. Wright wastes three tries at double five and his head sinks, but Rob Cross can’t convert double 18, or double nine, and throws his third dart anywhere at the board in frustration. Wright returns, and this time he hits double two to draw level at 3-3 in this best of 11 battle.

Premier League Darts: Peter Wright 2-2 Rob Cross

19:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rob Cross threw first and all of the opening four legs have gone with the throw. It’s not ferociously high scoring, but both players’ finishing has been excellent when they’ve had the chance.

Premier League Darts: Peter Wright v Rob Cross

19:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

The words ‘raucous’ and ‘darts’ tend to come together and tonight is a very good example why. It’s bedlam already in Cardiff, the crowd seem well-lubricated, and they are roaring for Scotland’s Peter Wright first up. Rob Cross seems to be the less popular of the two, and he comes in to a more low-key entrance than his opponent before him.

They shake hands and share a joke before throwing some practice darts.

Premier League Darts: Peter Wright v Rob Cross

19:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

So first up is Peter Wright v Rob Cross. Here’s Cross speaking yesterday:

“I’ve been so excited, being back in the Premier League. I’ve got my confidence back, my game’s in a good place, home life is in a good place, so I’m excited to get going.”

Premier League Darts format

18:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Premier League is an exclusive club consisting of the top-four ranked players and four more invitees. Each weekly mini-event consists of quarter-finals, a semi-final and a final over the best of 11 legs. Players who reach the semi-finals win two points per event, with the night’s runner-up collecting three points and the winner awarded five.

Those points contribute to a league table where, after 16 rounds, the top four players advance to the play-offs at the O2 in London in May.

Gerwyn Price is one of the eight players in the event (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Luke Littler braced for Premier League bow: ‘Pressure? I just do what I do best’

18:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Luke Littler says he will just continue “to do what I do” as he prepares for his eagerly-awaited Premier League debut and the latest stage of a relentless playing schedule.

“It is how the calendar pans out. This is what I signed up for – a busy schedule all year long,” Littler said at a Premier League launch press conference in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. “I just keep myself to myself – that is what I do and whatever routines I do.

“When I was going to the airport for Bahrain I said to my mum that I just wanted 10-20 weeks off, please, but the schedule is just crazy. I know when I get a day off, I just make the most of it, and I have always said once I get into the venue, that is when I am in the zone.

“I’ve seen quite a few people have said, ‘Will the pressure get to him?’ But I just do what I do, do what I do best and throw my darts in the board. I don’t really want to practise at home, because once I get a day off I don’t want to be spending hours and hours on the board, so I spend hours and hours on my Xbox instead.”

Luke Littler braced for Premier League bow: ‘Pressure? I just do what I do best’

Man United star Harry Maguire impresses in darts challenge against Luke Littler

18:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

Harry Maguire impressed his Manchester United teammates during a darts challenge - but he was no match for Luke Littler.

The 17-year-old sensation faced off with his football heroes during a showdown at their training ground.

Maguire and Christian Eriksen had nine darts each to score as high as possible and after a treble 20 early on, the defender finished with 171. Eriksen lagged a bit behind, managing 136 across nine darts.

The pair were blown away by Littler, though, who wiped their scores out with just three darts.

Luke Littler faces new test inside travelling circus of Premier League Darts

18:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Less than a month after they met in the World Championship final, Luke Littler meets Luke Humphries again tonight in Cardiff for what will be an intriguing Premier League Darts debut for both, for very different reasons.

Humphries arrives as the new world No 1 and a world champion, having been rejected from the Premier League last year. He took that to heart and vowed to prove wrong that decision by the sport’s powers, and over the course of a stunning autumn and winter he did exactly that.

But much like their world final, the spotlight will shine brightest on his opponent. Littler is already the biggest star in darts with more than a million followers on Instagram. More than 4 million people tuned into their final on Sky Sports, making it more popular than any day during the Ashes or the Ryder Cup. It is no wonder darts’ lucrative new star was immediately invited to the Premier League, despite being the world No 31, up against players much higher in the rankings.

How Littler copes with the Premier League will be fascinating, and yet all the signs suggest that this is not a young man who is ever fazed.

Luke Littler faces new test inside travelling circus of Premier League Darts

Tonight’s fixtures

18:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Each mini-tournament sees four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final played. The quarter-finals for each night have already been decided.

Night One, Thursday February 1 - Utility Arena, Cardiff

Quarter-Finals and estimated start times:

Peter Wright v Rob Cross - 7:10pm

Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall - 7:40pm

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith - 8:10pm

Luke Littler v Luke Humphries - 8:40pm

Premier League Darts schedule

18:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

The 16 events will take the eight players around the UK and to Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands, before the top four meet in London for the play-offs in May.

February 1: Premier League, Night One - Cardiff (Utilita Arena)

February 8: Premier League, Night Two - Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

February 15: Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow (OVO Hydra)

February 22: Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

February 29: Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint)

March 7: Premier League, Night Six - Brighton (The Brighton Centre)

March 14: Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

March 21: Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin (3Arena)

March 28: Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast (The SSE Arena)

April 4: Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester (AO Arena)

April 11: Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

April 18: Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy)

April 25: Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena)

May 2: Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen (P&J Live)

May 9: Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds (First Direct Arena)

May 16: Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield (Utilita Arena)

May 23: Premier League Play-Offs - London (The O2)

How to watch the Premier League Darts?

18:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch every night of Premier League action on Sky Sports. Night One is on Thursday, 1 February live from the Utilita Arena, Cardiff on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Who is playing in the Premier League?

18:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Eight players are invited to take part in the Premier League – the top four players on the Order of Merit after the World Championship and four further players chosen as wildcards by the PDC, darts’ governing body.

Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall qualified automatically, with the PDC then giving wildcards to Luke Littler, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross.

Rob Cross takes on Peter Wright tonight in the quarter-finals (Getty Images)

What is the Premier League Darts?

17:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

One of the sport’s most popular events, the Premier League Darts sees eight of the world’s best players invited to compete in a mini tournament every Thursday evening, with each leg taking place in a different city around the UK and western Europe.

Every match is best-of-11 legs and each result contributes to an overall league table, with the winner getting five points, the runner-up three points and the two losing semi-finalists two points. The top four players after 16 rounds heading to the Premier League play-offs at the O2 Arena in London on 23 May, where an overall champion will be crowned.

Michael van Gerwen has won the Premier League series a record seven times (Getty Images)

Premier League Darts

15:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage of Premier League Darts, as 17-year-old sensation Luke Littler makes his debut in the event up against the new world champion, Luke Humphries, in a re-run of their world final a month ago.