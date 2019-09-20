Premier League footballer caught cheating on partner 'in blackmail plot' jumped from hotel window, court hears

A "well-known" Premier League footballer jumped out of a hotel window in his underwear after being caught cheating on his partner with another woman, a court has heard.

The sports star, who cannot be named for legal reasons, met 28-year-old Natalie Wood on two previous occasions after sending her a message on social media in 2017.

Last year, she blackmailed him by threatening to expose him to the media if he didn't pay money, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Jurors were told how she planned to take an incriminating picture of him with the help of three men, including Take Me Out contestant Tyrone Coleman, 34.

Wood arranged to meet the player in a hotel room after allegedly leaving a spare key card with co-defendants Nathan Coleman, 38, and Prince Rowe, 37.

The men burst into the hotel room, prompting the football player to panic and jump out of a window in his pants, fleeing from a fire escape.

The sportsman took shelter in a nearby restaurant, where staff recognised him and gave him clothing to wear until police arrived.

Prosecutor Simon Jones told the jury that the complainant is "a well-known professional football player."

He continued: "Last year, a plan was hatched to blackmail him, to expose him to the media if he didn't pay money.

"The plan was thwarted by the complainant going to the police and the defendants being arrested.

"While no money was ever handed over, that doesn't matter because this case concerns the existence of the plan."

Wood checked into hotels under her name and provided him with the room number after he sent her money to book a room on three occasions.

Mr Jones told jurors that Wood's plan was for Prince Rowe and Nathan Coleman to "burst into the room and then capture an incriminating image".

"The incriminating image taken was to be used to blackmail and extort money from him, threatening to take it to the media if he did not co-operate with the demands."

Wood sat on the bed with the player and took off his designer tracksuit and Rolex watch before the two men entered the room.

"The complainant exited via the window in his underpants," Mr Jones said.

"His partner received a message from him telling her to lock all the doors because he had been robbed."

After he jumped out of a window, he received a text message from Wood's phone telling him that he had been caught in the "wrong place at the wrong time".

The message said: "Obviously from your reaction you knew you was in the wrong.

"I don't really want to expose you to the media but if you don't respond within 24 hours then you leave me no choice."

The football player gave evidence to the jury via video link, and said he had been left "a bit panicky" by the incident.

He said he had been intimate with Wood despite having a partner, and said she seemed "really nervous" before the men burst into the room.

He said: "I had a funny feeling that something was wrong. Within minutes, the door opened and two guys walked in.

"It happened so quickly. I just saw a window to my right.

"I managed to get out of the window without thinking of how high up it was. I thought - I'm in a room and two guys walked in and I'm in a bad situation.

"I jumped out of the window and I managed to get hold of the staircase."

Wood, who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to blackmail, said she had been "used as bait" to get money after discussing her relationship with Tyrone Coleman, who she became friends with after he appeared on ITV show Take Me Out.

Coleman then arranged for her to meet Prince Rowe and his brother Nathan Coleman.

All three men deny conspiracy to blackmail. Nathan Coleman and Prince Rowe also deny two counts of theft relating to the footballer's watch and tracksuit.

Ras Robinson denies a charge of handling stolen goods relating to the watch and tracksuit.

The trial continues.