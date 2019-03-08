Premier League opens investigation into Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola consoles injured player Kevin De Bruyne as he leaves the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Saturday March 2, 2019. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League is investigating whether Manchester City broke any rules covering financial compliance, third-party ownership and the recruitment of youngsters.

The announcement comes a day after UEFA opened a formal investigation into whether City tried to disguise the source of revenue from overvalued sponsorships.

The UEFA and Premier League cases have been sparked by leaked City correspondence published by German media outlet Der Spiegel.

The publication recently claimed City made a payment to Jadon Sancho's agent when the player was only 14 and before he left Watford in 2015. Sancho has since joined Borussia Dortmund from City.

Under Premier League rules, clubs are not permitted to offer financial inducements to a player under 16 or any person connected with that player.

The Premier League says it has "contacted Manchester City to request information regarding recent allegations and is in ongoing dialogue with the club."

Without disclosing the specifics, the league pointed out it "has detailed financial regulations and strong rules in the areas of Academy player recruitment and third-party ownership. We are currently investigating these matters and will allow Manchester City every opportunity to explain the context and detail surrounding them."

