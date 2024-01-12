Premier League Preview: Manchester United v Tottenham
Manchester United host Tottenham on Sunday and will have to stop the in-form Richarlison who has five goals in his last five Premier League games.
Joe McGrath, Gaz Drinkwater and Olympic medal-winning gymnast Sam Oldham heaped praise on teenage Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on the latest episode of the Devil's Advocate podcast on BBC Radio Manchester. Mainoo impressed again in the centre of midfield as United beat League One side Wigan in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.
The 2024 NFL playoffs begin this weekend. Here are some predictions and picks to win the AFC and NFC brackets as well as which team will be the Super Bowl LVIII champion.
The No. 2 Buffalo Bills (11-6) host the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) in freezing weather on Sunday. Pittsburgh's forecast isn't much better.
Travis Kelce’s world has changed, no doubt, but he said Thursday that he plans to continue playing football.
Free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman has agreed to join the New York Yankees, he announced on social media.
NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto and the New York Yankees agreed Thursday to a $31 million, one-year contract that broke Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player. Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. filed for $19.9 million, the high among 23 players who exchanged figures with their teams among 194 eligible for arbitration at the start of the day. Among others who agreed to deals were New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($20.5 million), Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes ($15,63
NEW YORK — Controversial New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, just one day after the show’s host said he wouldn’t have Rodgers back as a guest this season. The reunion was prompted by the retirement of six-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick, who announced Thursday he was leaving the New England Patriots after 24 years. McAfee introduced ...
There are still many big-market MLB teams yet to make a splash in free agency. Here is the latest news on the best remaining free agents.
Recent NHL seasons have shown that many trades take place before deadline day. Which teams could be sellers?
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jerod Mayo spent his entire professional football career learning from Bill Belichick, first as a player and then as an assistant. He’ll now have the weighty task of succeeding the future Hall of Famer and leading a New England Patriots team as its first new voice in more than two decades. The Patriots named Mayo to succeed Belichick as the franchise's 15th head coach on Friday. Mayo is the first Black head coach in team history. He will be formally introduced at a news
The Bears have an important decision to make with the first overall pick in the NFL draft. DJ Moore revealed what he thinks Chicago will do.
DETROIT (AP) — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have accomplished something Wayne Gretzky never did with the franchise. McDavid scored a tying goal in the third period and Darnell Nurse scored 1:20 into overtime to give Edmonton a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, matching a franchise record with their ninth straight victory Thursday night. The Oilers, who also won nine in a row late last season and in 2001, can break the team mark Saturday night in Montreal. “It’s very surprising, consi
The Magpies enjoyed a substantially increased turnover of £250.3m.
Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Tracee Ellis Ross and more were among the attendees at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
Fantasy Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down why he's very concerned about this group of prominent players.
When it comes to sorting NFL playoff teams by their Super Bowl odds, don't fall back on seeding. Our breakdown of title contenders has some surprises.
Money, pressure and changing circumstances mean we won’t see coaching tenures like Nick Saban's and Bill Belichick's again.
"I hate to do this but man he crushed it," the 2022 PGA Champion said
The Prince of Wales met the podcaster who got Mike to publicly out that William is "not the best of drinkers"