Premier League and Sky team up to end single-use plastic

The Premier League has teamed up with Sky (Frankfurt: 893517 - news) in an ambitious new partnership aimed at getting clubs and fans to stop using single-use plastic.

The move will see the Premier League f ollow Sky's example and aim to remove single-use plastics from its own operations and supply chains in the next two years. The hope is that top-flight clubs will quickly follow suit.

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the first clubs to declare their commitment to phasing out single-use plastics. Their new stadium opens next season and the club is pledging to get rid of plastics including straws, stirrers and cutlery.

Retail outlets will also no longer offer 5p plastic bags.

"We are dedicated to minimising the environmental impacts of our activities and are committed to playing our part in reducing single-use plastics across our club operations,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

"We shall be encouraging our suppliers, partners and supporters to help us to phase out their use altogether."

Former Spurs defender Gary Mabbutt said: “We’ve got a brand new stadium being built and single-use plastic is one area we are really trying to tackle.

“Our main aim is to have 50% of everything recycled. At the moment across the country, 33% of everything that can be recycled is recycled. Hopefully we can reach our targets.”

Dozens of businesses have signed up to a "world first" voluntary pact to tackle plastic packaging, cutting it out where it is unnecessary and making sure it is recyclable and recycled.

News of the Premier League getting involved in Sky’s campaign has been welcomed by environmentalists.

“We all talk about the power of sport, well this is going to be a massive symbol for the world,” said Sian Sutherland, co-founder of campaign movement ‘A Plastic Planet’.

“At half-time when you get your pint it takes you 15 minutes to drink that, but the cup will last for centuries. We’ve got to go forward and use new materials. There can be no going back.”

As part of the new partnership, Premier League clubs will be supported by "Sky Ocean Rescue Ninjas", a team of consultants who can help businesses reduce plastic, drawing on Sky's experiences.

"Football has a unique ability to reach billions across the world and I'm delighted that the Premier League and its clubs are getting involved to further build on our campaign,” said Barney Francis, Sky Sports’ managing director.

"Today we're calling on football fans to make a simple change and join us to help stop our oceans drowning in plastic."

Richard Scudamore, the Premier League’s executive chairman, added: "As an organisation with a global audience we, and our clubs, are able to encourage people around the world to think and take positive action to reduce their use of plastic."

The moves are the latest in a series of announcements by the Government and businesses to tackle the issue of plastic waste amid warnings of record microplastic pollution in the Arctic and that levels of plastic in the oceans could treble by 2025 without action.

