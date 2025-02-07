Premier Scott Moe to travel to D.C., Mexico and 'beyond' to make case for Sask. trade

CBC
·2 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with media during a news conference on Feb. 7, 2025. Moe will be travelling to Washington, D.C., and Mexico as part of the province's efforts to maintain free trade in the face of tariff threats. (Alexander Quon/CBC - image credit)
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks with media during a news conference on Feb. 7, 2025. Moe will be travelling to Washington, D.C., and Mexico as part of the province's efforts to maintain free trade in the face of tariff threats. (Alexander Quon/CBC - image credit)

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is heading south of the border to make the case for ongoing trade with partners in North America.

The trip comes amid the ongoing threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to implement a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods. Earlier this week Trump announced a 30-day pause on those tariffs.

Moe will travel to Washington, D.C., as part of a joint-mission by Canadian premiers and the Council of the Federation.

"[We're going] on behalf of, collectively, all Canadians to advocate not only with the appointees within the [Donald] Trump administration, but potentially governor, senators, congressmen and the business community," Moe said on Friday.

Moe said he'll spend the trip making the case for the strong trade relationship between Canada and the U.S., and the role Saskatchewan plays in energy and food security across North America.

"We add value to one another's products, alongside one another, not in spite of one another," Moe said.

"We would encourage all Canadians and everyone in North America to keep that in focus."

The U.S. is Saskatchewan's largest trade partner, with about $40 billion worth of exports and imports crossing the border every year.

Moe said that's why it's important for Saskatchewan to advocate for no tariffs and for an end to any tariffs put in place as quickly as possible.

Moe will also spend the time in D.C. making contacts and build ties ahead of the renegotiation of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA). Moe said he'll also emphasize the province's support for a strong and secure Canada-United States border.

Moe will then travel to Mexico on Feb. 12.

While in Mexico, Moe will meet with businesses and elected officials to advance relationships.

"We're over a billion dollars of exports, and that's new in the last few years and it's an increasing value market for us," said Moe.

WATCH|Sask. premier says Trump's rhetoric about Canada needs to stop: 

Moe and cabinet members like Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison and Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding  will continue to travel "within Canada and beyond" to advocate for the province's interests, he said.

Moe said Saskatchewan must also speak with other growing markets to diversify exports, imports and investment. He said that could include travel to India, Japan, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Germany and London.

