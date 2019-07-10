Premiere: Dutch Grime Producer JLSXND7RS Calls On Armour For Riotous “Banana Clip”

The "scene" in grime is no longer confined to Great Britain.

There are now scenes all over the world—from Australia to America—and the one in the Netherlands is right at the forefront. Dutch producer JLSXND7RS has been flying the flag for a while now, crafting riddims for the likes of Discarda, Wiley and more, and is known for using classic tropes within his sonics. And the same goes for his latest, "Banana Clip", which is something of an ode to Slew Dem Crew's Waifer and his glass-shattering beats. The track also features Armour, the legendary N.A.S.T.Y Crew MC.

Speaking with Complex via email, JLSXND7RS explained: "Back in 2017, I made a tune called 'Dancehall Mafia', and the third drop in the tune was sort of a tribute to Waifer. Around this time, Slimzee was playing the instrumental a lot on his show on Rinse FM, and this is where I heard Armour, Riko and Chronik spray bars over it—and I decided to give Armour a shout to see if he was up for vocalling it. He said he was down and, a few days later, the tune landed in my inbox."

Taking it back to the genre's raucous roots, listen to "Banana Clip" exclusively below.