Premiere of 'Forked' at SD Film Fest
"Forked" is set to premiere at the San Diego International Film Festival.
In Self Portrait's new ad campaign, Emily Ratajkowski wears a brown fluffy coat & lingerie before transforming into a beauty queen in plunging red sequin dress.
Al Pacino writes in his new memoir “Sonny Boy” that a 21-page scene he filmed with Leonardo DiCaprio for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” got hacked down in the editing room to just two minutes of screen time. Not that Pacino blames Tarantino or finds him at fault. The Oscar-winning actor is …
The 'Friends' alum revealed her former 'Friends' costar is "obsessed" with one fragrance
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
"In 1942 Columbus sailed the ocean blue..."
Liam Payne's girlfriend Katie Cassidy has spoken out following the death of the One Direction star at the age of 31
Taylor Swift is the cat mom to three beautiful kitties: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. Get to know her pets.
Liam Payne's former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have broken their silence on their band member's tragic death after the 31-year-old fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina - see heartbreaking tributes
The Boss opened up about how his songwriting magic happens
Prince William was at the Duchy College in Cornwall on Thursday and during his trip, the Prince of Wales revealed his wife, Kate Middleton's favourite dessert
The Burberry reception was a night full of stylish stars
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has spoken about the big change ahead on the cobbles as Gail Rodwell's house goes up for sale.
Lively posted a response to the brothers' notes about the titular pants in her 2005 coming-of-age movie
"He played a horrible human being, but he’s one of my favorite human beings,” Dinklage said of his costar
Coronation Street has revealed a big secret that Dee-Dee Bailey is keeping in Joel Deering's murder mystery.
Aidan Turner – who is starring in Disney+'s racy new show, Rivals – lives an extremely private life in Nova Scotia with his famous wife and their son…
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have reportedly snapped up a holiday home in Portugal following a holiday in the country last year.
Call The Midwife star Helen George's Skims bodysuit and waist-cinching skirt combo is great for date night
Robert Boehm is survived by his four children, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren
Former Gossip Girl star Elizabeth Hurley reunited with her ex-husband Arun Nayar on Wednesday evening at a Diwali dinner in London.