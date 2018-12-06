Premiere: Human Movement Take Us Back To The Glory Days Of Acid With "Dancing Room" Rework

The swooshing sci-fi soundscapes have been swapped out in favour of squelchy synths and a much more robotic vibe overall.

Three years ago, Australian rave duo Human Movement kicked off their career with the four-track Dancing Room EP, lead by a deep and futuristic titular track. Now they're back with a throwback to their early days with an acid rework of the track. As their star continues to ascend in the international house and techno community, the duo might have picked the perfect time to revisit their debut. The new version is even snappier than the original and the swooshing sci-fi soundscapes have been swapped out in favour of squelchy synths and robotic 303s.

"Dancing Room (Acid Rework)" is out now. Grab it here.

