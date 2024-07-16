Premiers gather in Halifax with a message for Trudeau: stick to your lane

As the premiers gather in Halifax this week for their annual summer meetings, they're sending Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a unified message: stay off our lawn.

"Every federal budget, we see more and more new programs in provincial jurisdictions," Quebec Premier François Legault said Monday.

"Enough is enough."

Canada's 13 premiers meet Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss enduring political issues like the cost of living and the state of Canada's infrastructure, along with looming questions about the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Ahead of this year's gathering of the Council of the Federation, chair and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston sent a letter to Trudeau asking him to do a better job of engaging with the premiers and to "refrain from unilateral actions in areas of provincial and territorial jurisdiction, particularly in health care, education and housing."

"We are asking you to work with us in a true partnership to revitalize cooperative federalism in Canada," the letter reads.

"We hope this letter will serve as an invitation to engage with premiers on ways to renew our relationship so that we can collectively deliver for Canadians. Canadians expect their governments to work together."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith clashes frequently with the Trudeau government over what she describes as federal overreach and has criticized Ottawa for circumventing the provinces to send billions of dollars directly to municipalities to build housing.

She's introduced what she's calling a "stay out of my backyard bill" in the Edmonton legislature, which would require provincial oversight of future housing deals between the federal government and municipalities in the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears at a Liberal Party fundraiser in Markham, Ont., on Friday, June 28, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Her government also has made it clear it intends to opt out of the new federal dental and pharmacare programs.

"I think we all would love for the federal government to focus on its areas of jurisdiction," Smith said Monday.

"I think that we share a common interest as premiers. We would really love to see them focus on those things that are economy-building, productivity-building, and stop trying to micromanage our affairs."

Smith has argued Alberta is better equipped to address its residents' needs through its own programs with federal funding support.

"This is what they do all the time, is that they offer a tiny bit of money and then make the provinces cover the lion's share of the bill," she said.

"Well, we've got a program if they want to help us, rather than duplicate administration, so that more dollars actually get to people. They should be working with us rather than trying to create new programs that go against, I think, the programs we've already put in place."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks with reporters before a meeting between Canada's premiers and Indigenous leaders at the Council of the Federation conference in Halifax on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said that while Ottawa has been "infringing" on provincial jurisdiction, he believes there's a role for the federal government to play in ensuring provinces follow the same "best practices."

"I do think that we should be sharing more across the country of best practices and what each province is learning. And I think nationally, the federal government plays a role in that," he said.

"Are we meeting the terms of wait times for critical care? Are we all equal there? And if we're not, then what's the reason?"

Canada-U.S. relations on the agenda

The premiers gather every summer to discuss shared priorities and present a united front when calling on the federal government for financial help and policy changes.

"The key issues that the premiers will be discussing are the key issues that matter to Canadians around housing, around affordability, around infrastructure support," Houston said during a media availability last week.

The premiers also will discuss the state of health care, emergency preparedness and Arctic security, he said.

"It'll be a couple days with a pretty comprehensive agenda of issues that matter to Canadians," said Houston.

Legault has said he plans to discuss the issue of asylum seekers with his fellow premiers. The Quebec premier told reporters he "clearly" wants to see some claimants move to other provinces.

B.C. Premier David Eby suggested to reporters he'll have an update by Wednesday on whether his government is considering joining Newfoundland and Labrador's court case against the federal government over equalization payments.

Newfoundland launched the court challenge last month, arguing Ottawa's redistribution scheme puts it at a disadvantage. The federal Liberal government has rejected calls to overhaul the funding formula and said there will be no changes before 2029.

The premiers are also expected to discuss how the U.S. presidential election in November might affect their provinces' economies. The United States buys nearly three-quarters of Canada's exports.

The winner of that election will lead the U.S. through the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), scheduled for 2026.

While Canadian officials successfully renegotiated the North American trade agreement with Trump's administration, saving Canada's most important trade deal was never a sure thing.

Last month, the premiers of Canada's western provinces and territories met in advance of the main premiers' meeting. In a media release, they said they "emphasized the importance of provincial and territorial advocacy with U.S. federal and state decision-makers" during trade discussions.