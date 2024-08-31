Prep football roundup: Stanislaus District teams earn first wins in Week 2

Beyer, Oakdale, Escalon, Hilmar and other Stanislaus District high school football teams earned their first wins of 2024 Friday night. The full slate of exciting action had Patterson travel to the Bay Area, a pair of Modesto City Schools pick up victories and one school earn the first win in school history.

The first slate of Thursday night football action also highlighted Week 2. Modesto High earned a big victory and Ceres claimed a win.

Here’s how Week 2 games played out:

Modesto 57, Bear Creek 0: Lucky Dam rushed for three touchdowns and Jaden Rivera added a score to propel the Panthers to their first win this season. The defense came up big, intercepting three passes with two pick-sixes and recovering two fumbles.

Ceres 16, Delhi 0: In a defensive battle, Ceres was just better Thursday evening. The Bulldogs came away with an interception, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in their first win of 2024 at home.

Oakdale 42, Galena 7: The Mustangs got back to their winning ways in their home opener against Galena High. Wes Burford scored four rushing touchdowns, including an 80-yard rumble on the first play from scrimmage. Oakdale allowed a touchdown in the first quarter and held the Grizzlies scoreless the rest of the game.

River Islands 12, Modesto Christian 0: The Riptide, in their first varsity season, claimed the win Friday night, shutting out Modesto Christian in the Crusaders’ home opener. A pair of second-half touchdowns propelled River Islands to their first win as a program.

Sierra 30, Davis 7: The Spartans could not move to 2-0, falling to Sierra. Davis never led after falling behind 14-0 after the first quarter. It scored its only points on a second-quarter Izmael Sanchez one-yard rushing touchdown and an extra point from Guillermo Vega.

California-San Ramon 41, Patterson 34: The Tigers nearly pulled off the comeback after falling behind 28-13 at the half. Both offenses moved the ball at will all game and in the fourth quarter, a screen pass touchdown to Jace Johnson cut the Grizzlies’ lead to seven with just over three minutes left. California recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Orestimba 42, Johansen 14: The Warriors took a 30-8 halftime lead and didn’t look back as they moved to 2-0 in the young season. Johansen scored in the second quarter on a kickoff return for a touchdown and a two-point conversion for its only points of the first half.

Beyer 26, West 20: The Patriots earned their first win of 2024 over West Friday night. Their 1-1 start is the best start since returning to a full 10-game schedule after the pandemic. They allowed just 60 passing yards and 158 rushing yards.

Hughson 42, Central Valley 0: The Huskies earned their second shutout victory in as many games to start the season, beating the Hawks on the road. Robert McDaniel passed for 182 yards with three touchdowns. He completed touchdown passes to Malakai Sumter, Lawson Aviles and his younger brother, Bryce. Eli Wilbanks rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

Cosumnes Oaks 27, Pitman 24: The Pride could not earn their first win of the season after dropping a heartbreaker to the Wolfpack. Despite taking a 17-14 lead into halftime, the Pride could not hold their lead, failing to score in the final quarter while Cosumnes Oaks scored six points to seal the win.

Waterford 35, Big Valley Christian 22: The Lions could not rally in the second half to overcome a tough Waterford side. The Wildcats move to 2-0 and Big Valley Christian falls to 1-1 with both playing non-league games next week.

Ripon 10, Enochs 7: The Indians and Eagles had a classic battle Friday night. Enochs held a 7-0 lead after Johnny Staggs completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Brown in the first quarter. They held that lead most of the game until Ripon scored a touchdown and kicked a 30-yard field goal in the fourth, scoring 10 clutch unanswered points to secure their first win of the season.

Hilmar 21, Los Banos 20: The Yellowjackets bounced back from last week’s tough loss to Davis with a one-point nail-biting win over Los Banos. Hilmar moves to 1-1 on the season with just one non-league contest against Atwater remaining before they hit TVL play.

Escalon 25, Golden Valley 9: The Cougars’ first win of the season came in dominant fashion over Golden Valley. They did all of their damage in the first half, taking a 25-3 lead into the break. Golden Valley added a late touchdown but the extra point was no good.