Preparations ahead of NASA's Artemis II moon mission
Ahead of Artemis II's launch to the moon, the four astronauts are working with the San Diego-based Navy team who will welcome them back to Earth.
Ahead of Artemis II's launch to the moon, the four astronauts are working with the San Diego-based Navy team who will welcome them back to Earth.
NASA confirmed to Snopes that the image was real, but it depicted a rather mundane object.
The Gaganyaan mission aims to send astronauts to an orbit of 400km and bring them back after three days.
A year-long isolation in a habitat designed to mimic life on the Red Planet could shape humanity’s spacefaring future.
Future parents beware.
Moon landings are so complex that even the tiniest mistakes have caused missions to crash or burn. These photos from space explain why.
They were found in the shallow waters off the Yucatan Peninsula, researchers said.
Archaeologists found melted glass that was left in the basement in Germany.
Officials were monitoring the situation after the agency said a spacecraft and a Russian satellite were set to make a close pass early Wednesday.
A moon lander that ended up on its side managed to beam back more pictures, with only hours remaining before it dies. Intuitive Machines posted new photos of the moon’s unexplored south polar region Tuesday. Intuitive Machines expects that to happen sometime between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday.
Last month, NASA's Ingenuity helicopter finally gave out after years of faithful service on Mars. The spunky little chopper crashed during what was to be its 72nd and final flight on January 18. Initial images which showed the crash site confirmed that Ingenuity was tragically no longer operational, but how it met its end was […]
Beyond the known aquatic world lies a remarkable collection of secret creatures.
Government scientists have cooked up a new concept for how to potentially cool an overheating Earth: Fiddle with the upper atmosphere to make it a bit drier. Water vapor — water in its gas form — is a natural greenhouse gas that traps heat, just like carbon dioxide from burning coal, oil and gas. It’s just the spark of an initial idea, said the lead author of a study in Wednesday’s journal Science Advances.
It's a hypothetical geoengineering strategy, which is a controversial topic among climate scientists. Some worry such ideas could backfire.
A hearing Wednesday in the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is set to discuss the investigative genetic genealogy evidence in the case – an issue his attorneys have said is a key part of his defense.
A class field trip led to a remarkable glimpse into life during the Stone Age.
The Odysseus robot broke a leg on touchdown but continued to stream data back to Earth
A hot Atlantic Ocean is a strong sign of an active hurricane season ahead.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first private U.S. spacecraft to land on the moon broke a leg at touchdown before falling over, and had just a few hours of power left before its anticipated premature shutdown Wednesday night. Intuitive Machines, the company that built the lander, released new photos Wednesday, six days after the landing, that showed at least one broken leg on the six-legged spacecraft. The lander came in too fast, skidded and tumbled over as it touched down near the moon's south
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian space officials on Wednesday acknowledged a continuing air leak from the Russian segment of the International Space Station, but said it poses no danger to its crew. The Roscosmos state corporation said that specialists were monitoring the leak and the crew “regularly conducts work to locate and fix possible spots of the leak." “There is no threat to the crew or the station itself,” it said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. Roscosmos' statement followed comme
Odysseus, the first U.S. spacecraft to land on the moon since 1972, neared the end of its fifth day on the lunar surface still operational, but with its battery in its final hours before the vehicle is expected to go dark, according to flight controllers. Texas-based Intuitive Machines said in an online update on Tuesday that its control center in Houston remained in contact with the lander as it "efficiently sent payload science data and imagery in furtherance of the company's mission objectives." The spacecraft reached the lunar surface last Thursday after an 11th-hour navigational glitch and white-knuckle descent that ended with Odysseus landing in a sideways or sharply tilted position that has impeded its communications and solar-charging capability.