Prepare your car for cold weather

A winter storm has brought snow, ice pellets, rain and some dicey road conditions to parts of New Brunswick on Wednesday.The storm, which began early in the morning with snow across the province, closed all school districts. Some universities and colleges stayed closed or delayed opening. Shelter hours in the province have been extended to 24 hours because of the storm.Some areas have already switched over to rain, including Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, and an advisory recommending again
Another massive and powerful winter storm is likely as we head into the weekend, bringing 20+ cm of snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the province
The next storm for Ontario will be bigger, with colder air and more snow, meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details
Tornadoes were reported in multiple locations in Florida Tuesday. See the damage, including a damaged RV park and a tilted house.
Today is expected to be one of the chilliest days so far this winter, but meteorologists say Calgary will plunge even deeper into extreme cold this week.Temperatures are expected to drop as low as –37 C on Friday, per Environment Canada forecasts, before the cold snap starts lifting. The chill is so severe, it's threatening to break recent weather records. "We usually get cold snaps like this [in] January and February in Alberta, but this cold hasn't happened in about 20 years," said Environment
REVELSTOKE, B.C. — Extreme cold and bitter winds are pushing in from the Arctic through Yukon, the Northwest Territories, B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, bringing wind chill that feels as low as -55 in some regions. The warnings of "the first arctic intrusion of the year" from Environment Canada cover parts of the territories and Saskatchewan, much of central and northern British Columbia and all of Alberta. The forecaster says the arctic air mass has settled over Yukon and the Northwest Territo
NOAA learned of the injuries from videos on social media.
After a messy Tuesday, a late-week system threatens to bring very heavy snowfall across southern Ontario
The Burmese python's impact in Florida is well documented but more invasive species, including a monkey called the crab-eating macaque, pose threats.
A powerful winter storm takes hold of Atlantic Canada, with the risk for climbing power outages as heavy snow and strong winds hit. This won't be the last of the intense winter weather this week, either
An Alberta clipper moving eastward has smacked central Saskatchewan with a dump of snow and poor driving conditions.Many central regions of the province have received 10 to 15 centimetres since the snow began falling Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Saskatoon's snowfall warning ended as the clipper continued to move east into Manitoba, but areas in east-central Saskatchewan, like Yorkton, Kamsack and Esterhazy, were still under a snowfall warning Wednesday morni
Researchers discovered the animal in a forest in India, a study said.
A polar vortex has descended over the Prairies, with some areas expected to see their lowest temperatures in decades. Heather Yourex-West looks at how people in Alberta and Manitoba are trying to stay warm, and the dangers for unhoused people.
A new analysis found a declining trend in snowpack across 82 out of 169 major Northern Hemisphere river basins, including the Colorado River in the U.S., which winds its way along the state of Utah.
The next 4-5 days are going to be absolutely FRIGID in the Prairies, in particular the Western Prairies. Overnight Windchill values Friday might reach -50 degrees for some, unleashing the threat of frostbite within minutes. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Atlantic Canada will be dealt another wintry blow as a potent Texas low swings through with heavy snow, rain and intense wind gusts, which will likely have serious impacts on travel and power
The colorful-eyed creatures were found at high elevations in China, researchers said.
Snow on Thursday is an appetizer of what's to come with our next major winter storm on the horizon for Ontario. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
