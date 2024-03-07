What should I prepare for a family trip? The Bucket List Family knows better than most.

Jessica Gee only wanted to do “a little bit of traveling.”

“Those were her words,” her husband, Garrett Gee, chimed in. “She should have known better because I always take whatever she thinks up and take it to the extreme.”

In their first vlog as The Bucket List Family in 2015, he announced, “We’re going to sell everything we own in our little apartment and then we’re going to go westward.”

They set out from Provo, Utah, with their then two kids and a plan to share their adventures on social media with family, friends and “whoever wants to tune in back home.” Millions of people have followed along.

“We wanted to see what else was out there, explore a little bit, learn from different cultures and people,” Jessica told USA TODAY.

Now she’s sharing her tips and tricks in her new National Geographic book, “Bucket List Family Travel.”

“As soon as you start to see what's out there, you realize, oh, there's so much more," she said. "You're so excited to just be a part of it.”

Here’s some of what they’ve learned.

Trying something new

“Growing up, my family was like a Disney World family. We made that trip every year,” Jessica said, adding that she still loves it and visits with her kids, but they try to switch up other destinations.

“As we've traveled more of the world, we've kind of made an unspoken family rule that we try our best not to go back to places because it's been so rewarding to experience new places,” Garrett said.

The Gee’s have visited more than 90 countries and gone on adventures like surfing in Fiji and safaris in Tanzania with her kids Dororthy, Manilla and Calihan, whose ages range from 6 to 11.

“Trying something new, I feel like it's never been a bad thing for us,” Jessica said.

After three years of full-time travel, that new thing was settling down in Hawaii.

“The thing that we missed the most was community,” Jessica said. “Garrett and I both grew up in very traditional American homes with good friends and being a part of sports groups and stuff. We always planned on that for our kids.”

The family still travels, juggling what they call a double life of wanting to travel but not miss Field Days and birthday parties. They spent last summer in Africa and are presently on a 25-day trip to Antarctica.

“Our oldest, she definitely grasps like, ‘I will most likely never go back to Antarctica. And the fact that I get to do that with my family on this beautiful boat, I get it.’ She gets it,” Jessica said.

How to afford more travel

The Bucket List Family’s level of travel may not be possible for most families, but traveling abroad can cost less than some domestic theme park trips.

“Some of those trips are very expensive, and you could do a really incredible international trip where you see a new culture and try new foods in a whole new place that you might just fall in love with for probably the same price, if not less,” Jessica said.

A lot depends on the destination, Garrett pointed out.

“If you’re traveling to Southeast Asia … depending on where you’re coming from, it could be expensive. But once you're there, it can be incredibly cheap, where you have this beautiful private villa all to yourself, a private chef overlooking the rice fields for just a fraction of the price that you would spend most anywhere else.”

Jessica adds airlines occasionally offer deals, and credit card rewards points add up.

“If you're signing up for the right credit cards, and using points, and just spending your money appropriately, it's set up now in the world where you can get airlines and hotels covered,” she said. “So if you're just a little bit savvy with how you're spending your money, that's a brilliant way to start.”

Another option she recommends is booking through travel agents, many of whom don’t charge clients for their services.

“I loved nickel and diming and making the spreadsheets,” she said. “But now, I’ve realized that going through an agent, who it’s their absolute profession to do things A to Z, they can actually get a better rate.”

How do you plan a trip with kids?

“Start now or start early,” Garrett said. “If you start earlier than later, then they just grow used to it and accustomed to it. And oh my gosh, traveling with kids adds just such a joy to it. When you can experience something through the eyes of a child, they just have a whole new level of joy and curiosity.”

Jessica noted, kids can also help break the ice when traveling.

“People are so much more willing to talk to you and open up to you,” she said. “They see our little kids running down the street or at a restaurant and they're way more friendly and willing to talk (than) had it been just Garrett and I.”

They try to stay flexible traveling as a family.

“A lot of parents really depend almost too much on a very strict routine. It can work, but the tough thing is, as soon as you break that routine, then you’re dealing with a very difficult child,” Garrett said. “Our travels almost forced us to just kind of do away with routine. And when a child is hungry, they eat and when a child is tired, they take a nap.”

Their kids never got to the beige phase of only wanting things like chicken nuggets or french fries.

“They either eat something new or they don't eat at all,” Garrett said, noting that they always try to eat locally. “You don’t have to eat it all, but you at least have to try it once.”

He credits travel with their kids’ adaptability, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

“Parenting is parenting no matter where you are,” Jessica said. “My kid’s going to throw a tantrum at the grocery store or he's going to throw it in Italy.”

Practical tips for traveling with kids

Jessica always starts trips with the best-laid plans.

“A lot of that is props to Jess and why she was able to do such a good job writing this book, because she experienced everything that could go wrong in family travel.” Garrett said. “The fact that she packs a second outfit for each of the kids can basically tell you, oh, you've traveled with a child with diapers and something has gone horribly wrong on that long flight.”

Jessica also carries what she likens to a small pharmacy, with things like allergy medicine and bandages.

“When I check bags, I take a picture of the luggage receipt. I take a picture of my bag. I always now have an AirTag inside,” she said. Garrett recommends tying a colorful ribbon on luggage, so it stands out.

When things go awry, Jessica encourages choosing a good attitude.

“The kids are going to feed off your energy,” she said. ”So if you're like, ‘Oh no, we're stuck on the tarmac for another two hours’ you're not the one complaining, but you're like, ‘OK. That’s OK.’ Just trying to be as upbeat as possible.”

When that’s not possible, she recommends taking turns losing it, like when an airline made them check their carry-on luggage only to misplace it.

“Garrett will give me my space,” she said. “He could tell I was really frustrated and just needed a minute, so he takes the kids, he gets them out of the way, he lets me handle it. … And then we come back together and I was able to change my attitude in like an hour, but that was not fun. That was five days wearing the same clothes in Botswana.”

Is traveling good for child development?

In one of their early videos from Bali, Garrett said: “We take our kids on this adventure and these travels, and you hope that it’s good for them. You hope that they’re benefitting from it, but you never know.”

But a particular memory sticks with Jessica from Bali, when they were volunteering at an orphanage.

“It was kind of Dorothy's first school experience and to have her with kids the same ages, (who) didn't look the same, didn't talk the same, but at the same time they were dancing together, they were singing together, they were doing art together, it was just the most magical thing for Dorothy at such a young age – I mean she was 3 – to see that race and language and beliefs, they all vary, but at the end of the day, we're all the same people.”

Their family has found so much in common with people they’ve met all around the world, but Garrett said travel has also taught their kids to embrace what makes them unique.

“Because if you were to ask our kids, they consider themselves very weird and very different than the kids at school, but they love it and they're proud of it and that's what makes them special,” he said.

Travel has changed Jessica and his views as well.

“When you're only hearing the negative about these other places, you just kind of think that they're dark, scary places with a lot of violence,” Garrett said. “Oh my goodness, as we've just traveled from country to country and just seen nothing but so much goodness and been welcomed with such friendly, amazing people and made really good friends, it's just definitely changed our perspective on the world.”

