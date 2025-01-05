How to prepare your home for a winter storm

CBC

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 31-year-old woman from Meadow Lake who had been reported missing earlier Saturday has been found and is safe.The woman had last been seen at a home north of Lloydminster, which sits on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, around 1:15 a.m. CT on Saturday, RCMP previously said.They said the person who reported her missing indicated she may have been assaulted, and RCMP said they were concerned for her safety.In an update Saturday afternoon, RCMP said she had "been located safe