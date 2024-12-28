Prepare for risky travel Saturday as freezing rain arrives

Expect a period of freezing rain across parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Saturday as a low-pressure system moves into the region.

Icing will begin in the morning for northeastern Ontario, moving east toward Ottawa, Gatineau, and Montreal through the early afternoon hours.

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for the region. Stay alert for rapidly changing road conditions throughout the day Saturday, and be sure to check highway conditions before you head out.

Ontario Quebec precipitation Saturday afternoon

DON’T MISS: Floods and twisters: The world’s biggest weather stories of 2024

A weak low-pressure system will slide into the Great Lakes region during the day on Saturday, dragging precipitation north of the border as it arrives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below-freezing temperatures at the surface will allow the rain to freeze on contact with any exposed surfaces, creating a dangerous situation for drivers and pedestrians alike. Use extreme caution while driving or walking in the affected areas on Saturday.

Freezing rain and freezing drizzle will start early Saturday morning across central and northeastern Ontario.

This moisture will move into the Ottawa Valley and southern Quebec early Saturday afternoon, bringing light freezing rain and drizzle to the region.

Ontario Quebec freezing rain ice accretion

Expect the ice to continue through the evening and overnight hours.

While power outages and tree damage are unlikely, we could still see several millimetres of ice accretion as a result of the freezing rain.

This is more than enough to make for slippery conditions on roads, driveways, and sidewalks. Use extreme caution if you have to go out during the day Saturday.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the region.

WATCH: How freezing rain forms, and why it’s so dangerous

Click here to view the video