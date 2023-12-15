Be Prepared - Get CPR Trained Today!
Sabrina Rahman of Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a "hero" and a "vibrant soul" after she saved her infant son from a gunman who killed her and five others in Austin, Texas last week.Rahman, 24, was walking her one-year-old son, Ibrahim, in their new neighbourhood shortly after noon on Dec. 5 when the alleged gunman opened fire, killing her friend, Emmanuel Pop Ba, before her eyes. Rahman's husband, Ishraq Islam, told CBC News his wife watched as Ba was killed just outside their home. Islam
A Calgary bar owner is facing new sexual assault charges after six more women came forward to police following news of his first arrest in October.Grant Lee Cichacki, 42, now faces a total of seven sexual assault charges, all involving women who were his coworkers, employees or acquaintances.The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2019, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS). Cichacki is an owner of Watchman's Pub on 17th Avenue S.W. He is also involved in other bar
The 20-year-old was arrested at his apartment complex, officials said.
Brittiny Lopez-Murray pleaded guilty this week to charges related to her 2021 arrest for sexually abusing her former student
Ontario's police watchdog says a provincial police officer shot a man more than once at a hunting cabin in the Marmora and Lake area north of Belleville early Friday morning.The man was seriously injured and treated at a Kingston hospital, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in a social media post.The SIU said preliminary information suggests the 48-year-old man was first struck by a round from an Anti-Riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN), which can launch a variety of projectiles includin
Jullian Phillips was arrested in connection with the shooting of Zachariah Bannister and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon
The apology letters that Donald Trump-allied lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro were required to write as a condition of their plea deals in the Georgia election interference case are just one sentence long. Neither letter acknowledges the legitimacy of Democrat Joe Biden's win in Georgia’s 2020 election nor denounces the baseless conspiracy theories they pushed to claim Trump was cheated out of victory through fraud. “I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County,” Powell wrote in a letter dated Oct. 19, the same day she pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.
“You clearly know nothing,” the conservative pundit fumed.
King Charles made an unexpected visit to the High Court, even surprising a group of schoolchildren, as the monarch celebrated the judiciary and viewed an exhibition on female judges
CNN’s Carlos Suarez reports on a scandal involving the co-founder of the conservative group Moms for Liberty, Bridget Ziegler, who was asked to resign from her position on the Sarasota County School Board in Florida.
The Queen's former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed the family's surprising Christmas dinner tradition for young Prince William and Prince Harry
A Nunavut judge described a woman’s actions as a “revenge filicide” as she was handed down a life sentence for the killing of a child. The woman was convicted last year of the second-degree murder of her six-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of her two sons — a four-year-old boy and four-month-old boy. The woman’s name, as well as the names of the children and their father, are subject to a court-ordered publication ban. In court Wednesday, Justice Susan Charlesworth described a combati
On March 29, 2022, Navin Jones was found unresponsive at his family’s Peoria, Ill., home and later pronounced dead at the hospital
The man who attacked a Montreal police officer in January 2021 in Parc-Extension was found guilty of all the charges against him by a jury in Montreal Wednesday.Ali Ngarukiye was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, disarming a police officer, discharging a firearm and carjacking.The man in his early twenties attacked Officer Sanjay Vig during a traffic stop on Jan. 28, 2021. Ngarukiye disarmed Vig and fired his service weapon before fleeing.The attack led the police to mistakenly
BURNABY, B.C. — Three delivery truck drivers in Metro Vancouver are facing possible charges for allegedly stealing packages and trying to sell the contents online. Mounties say the cases of porch piracy involved drivers making deliveries for the online retailer Amazon between September and late November. Police say the company proactively identified the possible thefts and notified RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., prompting officers to search the suspects' homes, where they found as many as 32 stolen pack
DeWayne McCulla, 45, was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday, two years after the death of his wife
He was four times the legal limit, officials say.
An Australian appeals court overturned all convictions against a woman on Thursday, 20 years after a jury found her guilty of killing her four children. Kathleen Folbigg already was pardoned at the New South Wales state government's direction and released from prison in June based on new scientific evidence that her four children may have died from natural causes as she had insisted. The pardon was seen as the quickest way of getting the 56-year-old out of prison before an inquiry into the new evidence recommended the New South Wales Court of Appeals consider quashing her convictions.
A Calgary man who became angry, disruptive and got "too close" to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a private Stampede breakfast pleaded guilty to trespassing Wednesday.Kent Manning, 63, was handed a $750 fine for his behaviour at the 2022 event. He was described by his lawyer as being "very involved in politics."Because Manning is unemployed, defence lawyer Alain Hepner asked for seven months for his client to pay the fine. Manning has a "lengthy" criminal history, according to Alberta Justice,
Between 500-700 children are arrested a year. The majority are beaten, according to Save the Children.